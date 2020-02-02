https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/NHL-Scoring-Leaders-15024043.php
NHL Scoring Leaders
Through Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|52
|29
|54
|83
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|52
|29
|50
|79
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|53
|38
|37
|75
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|50
|30
|42
|72
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|49
|27
|43
|70
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|53
|22
|46
|68
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|50
|18
|47
|65
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|52
|25
|40
|65
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|51
|31
|34
|65
|John Carlson, WSH
|52
|13
|49
|62
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|51
|24
|37
|61
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|52
|36
|25
|61
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|49
|23
|33
|56
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|53
|23
|33
|56
2 tied with 54 pts.
