Through Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

GP G A PTS
Connor McDavid, EDM 37 20 39 59
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 37 21 37 58
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 35 21 32 53
Brad Marchand, BOS 36 18 33 51
Jack Eichel, BUF 35 24 26 50
David Pastrnak, BOS 36 28 22 50
John Carlson, WSH 35 12 33 45
Patrick Kane, CHI 36 19 25 44
Artemi Panarin, NYR 33 20 23 43
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 33 11 30 41
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 33 11 26 37
Elias Pettersson, VAN 36 16 21 37

6 tied with 36 pts.