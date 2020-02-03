https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/NHL-Expanded-Scoring-Leaders-15025823.php
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
Through Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|52
|29
|54
|83
|-7
|14
|10
|0
|8
|158
|18.4
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|52
|29
|50
|79
|-2
|22
|11
|0
|4
|169
|17.2
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|53
|38
|37
|75
|15
|30
|17
|0
|6
|207
|18.4
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|50
|30
|42
|72
|4
|12
|9
|0
|3
|232
|12.9
|Artemi Panarin
|N.Y. Rangers
|49
|27
|43
|70
|23
|14
|6
|0
|4
|157
|17.2
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|53
|22
|46
|68
|19
|62
|5
|0
|4
|138
|15.9
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|50
|18
|47
|65
|11
|24
|3
|0
|3
|113
|15.9
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|52
|25
|40
|65
|6
|34
|6
|0
|2
|196
|12.8
|Jack Eichel
|Buffalo
|51
|31
|34
|65
|11
|30
|7
|1
|7
|170
|18.2
|John Carlson
|Washington
|53
|13
|49
|62
|18
|18
|2
|0
|6
|150
|8.7
|Nikita Kucherov
|Tampa Bay
|51
|24
|37
|61
|21
|26
|4
|0
|4
|157
|15.3
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|52
|36
|25
|61
|17
|6
|9
|0
|4
|205
|17.6
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|49
|23
|33
|56
|9
|18
|8
|0
|5
|154
|14.9
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|53
|23
|33
|56
|1
|45
|7
|0
|5
|122
|18.9
|Elias Pettersson
|Vancouver
|53
|23
|32
|55
|13
|12
|7
|0
|5
|135
|17.0
|Evgeni Malkin
|Pittsburgh
|39
|16
|38
|54
|12
|38
|4
|0
|4
|129
|12.4
|Aleksander Barkov
|Florida
|50
|16
|38
|54
|7
|16
|7
|0
|2
|131
|12.2
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|52
|37
|17
|54
|-11
|26
|12
|0
|2
|244
|15.2
|J.T. Miller
|Vancouver
|53
|20
|33
|53
|11
|36
|7
|0
|3
|128
|15.6
|David Perron
|St. Louis
|53
|23
|30
|53
|-1
|44
|9
|0
|8
|129
|17.8
