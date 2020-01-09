Through Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 45 24 45 69 -2 20 9 0 2 146 16.4
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 45 25 42 67 -16 12 8 0 7 131 19.1
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 44 26 39 65 2 8 8 0 3 204 12.7
David Pastrnak Boston 44 32 30 62 14 30 15 0 6 173 18.5
Brad Marchand Boston 44 20 41 61 20 49 4 0 4 118 16.9
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 42 23 35 58 20 12 6 0 3 128 18.0
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 43 17 40 57 11 22 3 0 3 98 17.3
Patrick Kane Chicago 44 24 31 55 1 32 6 0 2 161 14.9
Jack Eichel Buffalo 42 26 29 55 10 26 6 1 5 147 17.7
John Carlson Washington 45 13 41 54 16 18 2 0 6 129 10.1
Auston Matthews Toronto 45 31 23 54 17 6 8 0 3 169 18.3
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 44 21 28 49 1 32 7 0 5 108 19.4
Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 41 15 32 47 11 22 3 0 2 111 13.5
Aleksander Barkov Florida 43 13 32 45 5 16 6 0 2 112 11.6
Roman Josi Nashville 42 14 31 45 17 29 4 0 1 153 9.2
Elias Pettersson Vancouver 43 20 25 45 3 10 6 0 5 109 18.3
David Perron St. Louis 44 18 26 44 0 28 6 0 7 105 17.1
Max Pacioretty Vegas 46 19 25 44 10 32 5 0 1 190 10.0
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 39 20 23 43 11 14 6 0 4 127 15.7
Mitchell Marner Toronto 34 11 31 42 4 10 5 0 1 87 12.6
Mark Stone Vegas 46 16 26 42 4 19 6 0 3 121 13.2
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 42 16 26 42 5 28 6 0 0 87 18.4
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 39 17 25 42 -3 14 8 0 4 124 13.7
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 44 21 21 42 -3 30 7 0 5 150 14.0
Alex Ovechkin Washington 45 26 16 42 -12 22 9 0 1 210 12.4