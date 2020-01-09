https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/NHL-Expanded-Scoring-Leaders-14961953.php
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders
Through Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|45
|24
|45
|69
|-2
|20
|9
|0
|2
|146
|16.4
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|45
|25
|42
|67
|-16
|12
|8
|0
|7
|131
|19.1
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|44
|26
|39
|65
|2
|8
|8
|0
|3
|204
|12.7
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|44
|32
|30
|62
|14
|30
|15
|0
|6
|173
|18.5
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|44
|20
|41
|61
|20
|49
|4
|0
|4
|118
|16.9
|Artemi Panarin
|N.Y. Rangers
|42
|23
|35
|58
|20
|12
|6
|0
|3
|128
|18.0
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|43
|17
|40
|57
|11
|22
|3
|0
|3
|98
|17.3
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|44
|24
|31
|55
|1
|32
|6
|0
|2
|161
|14.9
|Jack Eichel
|Buffalo
|42
|26
|29
|55
|10
|26
|6
|1
|5
|147
|17.7
|John Carlson
|Washington
|45
|13
|41
|54
|16
|18
|2
|0
|6
|129
|10.1
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|45
|31
|23
|54
|17
|6
|8
|0
|3
|169
|18.3
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|44
|21
|28
|49
|1
|32
|7
|0
|5
|108
|19.4
|Nikita Kucherov
|Tampa Bay
|41
|15
|32
|47
|11
|22
|3
|0
|2
|111
|13.5
|Aleksander Barkov
|Florida
|43
|13
|32
|45
|5
|16
|6
|0
|2
|112
|11.6
|Roman Josi
|Nashville
|42
|14
|31
|45
|17
|29
|4
|0
|1
|153
|9.2
|Elias Pettersson
|Vancouver
|43
|20
|25
|45
|3
|10
|6
|0
|5
|109
|18.3
|David Perron
|St. Louis
|44
|18
|26
|44
|0
|28
|6
|0
|7
|105
|17.1
|Max Pacioretty
|Vegas
|46
|19
|25
|44
|10
|32
|5
|0
|1
|190
|10.0
|Jake Guentzel
|Pittsburgh
|39
|20
|23
|43
|11
|14
|6
|0
|4
|127
|15.7
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto
|34
|11
|31
|42
|4
|10
|5
|0
|1
|87
|12.6
|Mark Stone
|Vegas
|46
|16
|26
|42
|4
|19
|6
|0
|3
|121
|13.2
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|42
|16
|26
|42
|5
|28
|6
|0
|0
|87
|18.4
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|39
|17
|25
|42
|-3
|14
|8
|0
|4
|124
|13.7
|Kyle Connor
|Winnipeg
|44
|21
|21
|42
|-3
|30
|7
|0
|5
|150
|14.0
|Alex Ovechkin
|Washington
|45
|26
|16
|42
|-12
|22
|9
|0
|1
|210
|12.4
