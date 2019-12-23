https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/NFL-Redzone-14927267.php
NFL Redzone
WEEK 16
|Poss
|Pts
|TD
|TD%
|FG
|Score
|Score%
|Tennessee
|42
|221
|31
|73.8
|2
|33
|78.6
|Baltimore
|61
|336
|42
|68.9
|15
|57
|93.4
|Indianapolis
|53
|275
|34
|64.2
|14
|48
|90.6
|Houston
|51
|268
|32
|62.7
|15
|47
|92.2
|Buffalo
|42
|210
|25
|59.5
|11
|36
|85.7
|Cleveland
|48
|235
|28
|58.3
|14
|42
|87.5
|Miami
|44
|208
|25
|56.8
|12
|37
|84.1
|N.Y. Jets
|30
|139
|17
|56.7
|6
|23
|76.7
|Oakland
|48
|223
|27
|56.3
|12
|39
|81.3
|Kansas City
|49
|235
|26
|53.1
|18
|44
|89.8
|L.A. Chargers
|49
|217
|25
|51.0
|14
|39
|79.6
|New England
|57
|251
|28
|49.1
|20
|48
|84.2
|Denver
|41
|177
|19
|46.3
|15
|34
|82.9
|Cincinnati
|43
|171
|17
|39.5
|17
|34
|79.1
|Jacksonville
|42
|174
|16
|38.1
|21
|37
|88.1
|Pittsburgh
|38
|150
|13
|34.2
|20
|33
|86.8
___
|Poss
|Pts
|TD
|TD%
|FG
|Score
|Score%
|Denver
|41
|169
|17
|41.5
|17
|34
|82.9
|Baltimore
|42
|198
|20
|47.6
|19
|39
|92.9
|New England
|25
|107
|12
|48.0
|8
|20
|80.0
|Cincinnati
|49
|224
|24
|49.0
|18
|42
|85.7
|Kansas City
|53
|223
|26
|49.1
|16
|42
|79.2
|Indianapolis
|45
|214
|23
|51.1
|18
|41
|91.1
|Pittsburgh
|43
|200
|22
|51.2
|16
|38
|88.4
|N.Y. Jets
|46
|224
|26
|56.5
|15
|41
|89.1
|Jacksonville
|53
|255
|30
|56.6
|15
|45
|84.9
|Buffalo
|40
|186
|23
|57.5
|8
|31
|77.5
|L.A. Chargers
|39
|195
|23
|59.0
|12
|35
|89.7
|Cleveland
|52
|258
|31
|59.6
|14
|45
|86.5
|Miami
|56
|292
|35
|62.5
|16
|51
|91.1
|Tennessee
|45
|233
|30
|66.7
|9
|39
|86.7
|Oakland
|54
|294
|36
|66.7
|14
|50
|92.6
|Houston
|46
|255
|32
|69.6
|11
|43
|93.5
___
|Poss
|Pts
|TD
|TD%
|FG
|Score
|Score%
|Green Bay
|45
|243
|31
|68.9
|8
|39
|86.7
|Minnesota
|50
|266
|33
|66.0
|13
|46
|92.0
|Philadelphia
|50
|276
|33
|66.0
|15
|48
|96.0
|Tampa Bay
|52
|272
|34
|65.4
|12
|46
|88.5
|Seattle
|56
|293
|35
|62.5
|18
|53
|94.6
|L.A. Rams
|55
|282
|34
|61.8
|15
|49
|89.1
|N.Y. Giants
|40
|195
|24
|60.0
|10
|34
|85.0
|Carolina
|47
|220
|28
|59.6
|9
|37
|78.7
|Detroit
|40
|196
|23
|57.5
|13
|36
|90.0
|New Orleans
|54
|272
|31
|57.4
|19
|50
|92.6
|Dallas
|51
|252
|29
|56.9
|16
|45
|88.2
|Atlanta
|55
|262
|31
|56.4
|17
|48
|87.3
|Chicago
|41
|196
|23
|56.1
|12
|35
|85.4
|San Francisco
|59
|275
|31
|52.5
|20
|51
|86.4
|Washington
|37
|166
|19
|51.4
|13
|32
|86.5
|Arizona
|50
|221
|22
|44.0
|22
|44
|88.0
___
|Poss
|Pts
|TD
|TD%
|FG
|Score
|Score%
|Minnesota
|40
|170
|19
|47.5
|13
|32
|80.0
|Green Bay
|45
|192
|22
|48.9
|14
|36
|80.0
|Dallas
|53
|253
|28
|52.8
|19
|47
|88.7
|Tampa Bay
|55
|268
|30
|54.5
|19
|49
|89.1
|N.Y. Giants
|50
|235
|28
|56.0
|14
|42
|84.0
|Arizona
|58
|283
|33
|56.9
|18
|51
|87.9
|San Francisco
|36
|166
|21
|58.3
|7
|28
|77.8
|Chicago
|48
|231
|28
|58.3
|13
|41
|85.4
|Philadelphia
|41
|203
|24
|58.5
|12
|36
|87.8
|Atlanta
|51
|251
|30
|58.8
|15
|45
|88.2
|Detroit
|55
|279
|33
|60.0
|16
|49
|89.1
|Washington
|56
|281
|34
|60.7
|16
|50
|89.3
|Seattle
|49
|244
|30
|61.2
|13
|43
|87.8
|New Orleans
|44
|221
|27
|61.4
|12
|39
|88.6
|Carolina
|61
|315
|38
|62.3
|17
|55
|90.2
|L.A. Rams
|49
|258
|31
|63.3
|14
|45
|91.8
___
