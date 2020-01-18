https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/NFC-Team-by-Team-Results-14985066.php
NFC Team-by-Team Results
|Sep
|08
|T
|27-27
|Detroit
|60,687-x
|Sep
|15
|L
|17-23
|at
|Baltimore
|70,126
|Sep
|22
|L
|20-38
|Carolina
|60,104
|Sep
|29
|L
|10-27
|Seattle
|60,500
|Oct
|06
|W
|26-23
|at
|Cincinnati
|46,012
|Oct
|13
|W
|34-33
|Atlanta
|60,140
|Oct
|20
|W
|27-21
|at
|N.Y. Giants
|73,577
|Oct
|27
|L
|9-31
|at
|New Orleans
|73,064
|Nov
|01
|L
|25-28
|San Francisco
|60,986
|Nov
|10
|L
|27-30
|at
|Tampa Bay
|40,038
|Nov
|17
|L
|26-36
|at
|San Francisco
|69,419
|Dec
|01
|L
|7-34
|L.A. Rams
|60,944
|Dec
|08
|L
|17-23
|Pittsburgh
|63,880
|Dec
|15
|W
|38-24
|Cleveland
|63,345
|Dec
|22
|W
|27-13
|at
|Seattle
|69,022
|Dec
|29
|L
|24-31
|at
|L.A. Rams
|68,665
___
|Sep
|08
|L
|12-28
|at
|Minnesota
|66,714
|Sep
|16
|W
|24-20
|Philadelphia
|72,443
|Sep
|22
|L
|24-27
|at
|Indianapolis
|60,295
|Sep
|29
|L
|10-24
|Tennessee
|72,108
|Oct
|06
|L
|32-53
|at
|Houston
|71,787
|Oct
|13
|L
|33-34
|at
|Arizona
|60,140
|Oct
|20
|L
|10-37
|L.A. Rams
|71,856
|Oct
|27
|L
|20-27
|Seattle
|71,483
|Nov
|10
|W
|26-9
|at
|New Orleans
|73,283
|Nov
|17
|W
|29-3
|at
|Carolina
|73,106
|Nov
|24
|L
|22-35
|Tampa Bay
|71,463
|Nov
|29
|L
|18-26
|New Orleans
|71,993
|Dec
|08
|W
|40-20
|Carolina
|70,592
|Dec
|15
|W
|29-22
|at
|San Francisco
|70,910
|Dec
|22
|W
|24-12
|Jacksonville
|70,873
|Dec
|29
|W
|28-22
|at
|Tampa Bay
|50,417-x
___
|Sep
|08
|L
|27-30
|L.A. Rams
|72,005
|Sep
|13
|L
|14-20
|Tampa Bay
|71,101
|Sep
|22
|W
|38-20
|at
|Arizona
|60,104
|Sep
|29
|W
|16-10
|at
|Houston
|71,699
|Oct
|06
|W
|34-27
|Jacksonville
|72,762
|Oct
|13
|W
|37-26
|at
|Tampa Bay
|60,087
|Oct
|27
|L
|13-51
|at
|San Francisco
|69,083
|Nov
|03
|W
|30-20
|Tennessee
|72,540
|Nov
|10
|L
|16-24
|at
|Green Bay
|78,090
|Nov
|17
|L
|3-29
|Atlanta
|73,106
|Nov
|24
|L
|31-34
|at
|New Orleans
|73,068
|Dec
|01
|L
|21-29
|Washington
|71,504
|Dec
|08
|L
|20-40
|at
|Atlanta
|70,592
|Dec
|15
|L
|24-30
|Seattle
|72,544
|Dec
|22
|L
|6-38
|at
|Indianapolis
|61,845
|Dec
|29
|L
|10-42
|New Orleans
|72,203
___
|Sep
|06
|L
|3-10
|Green Bay
|62,435
|Sep
|15
|W
|16-14
|at
|Denver
|76,885
|Sep
|24
|W
|31-15
|at
|Washington
|67,327
|Sep
|29
|W
|16-6
|Minnesota
|62,131
|Oct
|06
|L
|21-24
|at
|Oakland
|60,463
|Oct
|20
|L
|25-36
|New Orleans
|62,306
|Oct
|27
|L
|16-17
|L.A. Chargers
|61,632
|Nov
|03
|L
|14-22
|at
|Philadelphia
|69,796
|Nov
|10
|W
|20-13
|Detroit
|61,758
|Nov
|18
|L
|7-17
|at
|L.A. Rams
|70,758
|Nov
|24
|W
|19-14
|N.Y. Giants
|61,581
|Nov
|28
|W
|24-20
|at
|Detroit
|65,412
|Dec
|06
|W
|31-24
|Dallas
|61,276
|Dec
|15
|L
|13-21
|at
|Green Bay
|78,266
|Dec
|23
|L
|3-26
|Kansas City
|62,213
|Dec
|29
|W
|21-19
|at
|Minnesota
|66,913
___
|Sep
|08
|W
|35-17
|N.Y. Giants
|90,353
|Sep
|15
|W
|31-21
|at
|Washington
|75,128
|Sep
|22
|W
|31-6
|Miami
|90,127
|Sep
|30
|L
|10-12
|at
|New Orleans
|73,086
|Oct
|06
|L
|24-34
|Green Bay
|93,024
|Oct
|13
|L
|22-24
|at
|N.Y. Jets
|78,523
|Oct
|21
|W
|37-10
|Philadelphia
|91,213
|Nov
|05
|W
|37-18
|at
|N.Y. Giants
|76,107
|Nov
|11
|L
|24-28
|Minnesota
|91,188
|Nov
|17
|W
|35-27
|at
|Detroit
|61,801
|Nov
|24
|L
|9-13
|at
|New England
|65,878
|Nov
|28
|L
|15-26
|Buffalo
|90,445
|Dec
|06
|L
|24-31
|at
|Chicago
|61,276
|Dec
|15
|W
|44-21
|L.A. Rams
|90,436
|Dec
|22
|L
|9-17
|at
|Philadelphia
|69,796
|Dec
|29
|W
|47-16
|Washington
|90,646
___
|Sep
|08
|T
|27-27
|at
|Arizona
|60,687-x
|Sep
|15
|W
|13-10
|L.A. Chargers
|60,158
|Sep
|22
|W
|27-24
|at
|Philadelphia
|69,796
|Sep
|29
|L
|30-34
|Kansas City
|65,188
|Oct
|15
|L
|22-23
|at
|Green Bay
|76,947
|Oct
|20
|L
|30-42
|Minnesota
|60,314
|Oct
|27
|W
|31-26
|N.Y. Giants
|58,509
|Nov
|03
|L
|24-31
|at
|Oakland
|53,318
|Nov
|10
|L
|13-20
|at
|Chicago
|61,758
|Nov
|17
|L
|27-35
|Dallas
|61,801
|Nov
|24
|L
|16-19
|at
|Washington
|57,754
|Nov
|28
|L
|20-24
|Chicago
|65,412
|Dec
|08
|L
|7-20
|at
|Minnesota
|66,776
|Dec
|15
|L
|17-38
|Tampa Bay
|56,515
|Dec
|22
|L
|17-27
|at
|Denver
|74,115
|Dec
|29
|L
|20-23
|Green Bay
|62,840
___
|Sep
|06
|W
|10-3
|at
|Chicago
|62,435
|Sep
|15
|W
|21-16
|Minnesota
|78,416
|Sep
|22
|W
|27-16
|Denver
|78,078
|Sep
|27
|L
|27-34
|Philadelphia
|77,509
|Oct
|06
|W
|34-24
|at
|Dallas
|93,024
|Oct
|15
|W
|23-22
|Detroit
|76,947
|Oct
|20
|W
|42-24
|Oakland
|78,160
|Oct
|28
|W
|31-24
|at
|Kansas City
|73,558
|Nov
|03
|L
|11-26
|at
|L.A. Chargers
|25,435
|Nov
|10
|W
|24-16
|Carolina
|78,090
|Nov
|25
|L
|8-37
|at
|San Francisco
|71,500
|Dec
|01
|W
|31-13
|at
|N.Y. Giants
|75,950
|Dec
|08
|W
|20-15
|Washington
|77,296
|Dec
|15
|W
|21-13
|Chicago
|78,266
|Dec
|24
|W
|23-10
|at
|Minnesota
|67,157
|Dec
|29
|W
|23-20
|at
|Detroit
|62,840
___
|Sep
|08
|W
|30-27
|at
|Carolina
|72,005
|Sep
|15
|W
|27-9
|New Orleans
|71,460
|Sep
|23
|W
|20-13
|at
|Cleveland
|67,431
|Sep
|29
|L
|40-55
|Tampa Bay
|68,117
|Oct
|04
|L
|29-30
|at
|Seattle
|68,988
|Oct
|13
|L
|7-20
|San Francisco
|75,695
|Oct
|20
|W
|37-10
|at
|Atlanta
|71,856
|Oct
|27
|W
|24-10
|Cincinnati
|83,720
|Nov
|10
|L
|12-17
|at
|Pittsburgh
|63,627
|Nov
|18
|W
|17-7
|Chicago
|70,758
|Nov
|26
|L
|6-45
|Baltimore
|72,409
|Dec
|01
|W
|34-7
|at
|Arizona
|60,944
|Dec
|09
|W
|28-12
|Seattle
|71,501
|Dec
|15
|L
|21-44
|at
|Dallas
|90,436
|Dec
|22
|L
|31-34
|at
|San Francisco
|70,103
|Dec
|29
|W
|31-24
|Arizona
|68,665
___
|Sep
|08
|W
|28-12
|Atlanta
|66,714
|Sep
|15
|L
|16-21
|at
|Green Bay
|78,416
|Sep
|22
|W
|34-14
|Oakland
|66,738
|Sep
|29
|L
|6-16
|at
|Chicago
|62,131
|Oct
|06
|W
|28-10
|at
|N.Y. Giants
|75,041
|Oct
|13
|W
|38-20
|Philadelphia
|66,837
|Oct
|20
|W
|42-30
|at
|Detroit
|60,314
|Oct
|25
|W
|19-9
|Washington
|66,776
|Nov
|03
|L
|23-26
|at
|Kansas City
|73,615
|Nov
|11
|W
|28-24
|at
|Dallas
|91,188
|Nov
|17
|W
|27-23
|Denver
|66,883
|Dec
|03
|L
|30-37
|at
|Seattle
|69,080
|Dec
|08
|W
|20-7
|Detroit
|66,776
|Dec
|15
|W
|39-10
|at
|L.A. Chargers
|25,446
|Dec
|24
|L
|10-23
|Green Bay
|67,157
|Dec
|29
|L
|19-21
|Chicago
|66,913
___
|Sep
|09
|W
|30-28
|Houston
|73,039
|Sep
|15
|L
|9-27
|at
|L.A. Rams
|71,460
|Sep
|22
|W
|33-27
|at
|Seattle
|69,005
|Sep
|30
|W
|12-10
|Dallas
|73,086
|Oct
|06
|W
|31-24
|Tampa Bay
|73,029
|Oct
|13
|W
|13-6
|at
|Jacksonville
|64,341
|Oct
|20
|W
|36-25
|at
|Chicago
|62,306
|Oct
|27
|W
|31-9
|Arizona
|73,064
|Nov
|10
|L
|9-26
|Atlanta
|73,283
|Nov
|17
|W
|34-17
|at
|Tampa Bay
|54,333
|Nov
|24
|W
|34-31
|Carolina
|73,068
|Nov
|29
|W
|26-18
|at
|Atlanta
|71,993
|Dec
|08
|L
|46-48
|San Francisco
|73,038
|Dec
|17
|W
|34-7
|Indianapolis
|73,053
|Dec
|22
|W
|38-28
|at
|Tennessee
|66,756
|Dec
|29
|W
|42-10
|at
|Carolina
|72,203
___
|Sep
|08
|L
|17-35
|at
|Dallas
|90,353
|Sep
|15
|L
|14-28
|Buffalo
|74,569
|Sep
|22
|W
|32-31
|at
|Tampa Bay
|55,070
|Sep
|29
|W
|24-3
|Washington
|74,149
|Oct
|06
|L
|10-28
|Minnesota
|75,041
|Oct
|11
|L
|14-35
|at
|New England
|65,878
|Oct
|20
|L
|21-27
|Arizona
|73,577
|Oct
|27
|L
|26-31
|at
|Detroit
|58,509
|Nov
|05
|L
|18-37
|Dallas
|76,107
|Nov
|10
|L
|27-34
|at
|N.Y. Jets
|78,523
|Nov
|24
|L
|14-19
|at
|Chicago
|61,581
|Dec
|01
|L
|13-31
|Green Bay
|75,950
|Dec
|10
|L
|17-23
|at
|Philadelphia
|69,796-x
|Dec
|15
|W
|36-20
|Miami
|72,894
|Dec
|22
|W
|41-35
|at
|Washington
|66,083-x
|Dec
|29
|L
|17-34
|Philadelphia
|75,029
___
|Sep
|08
|W
|32-27
|Washington
|69,696
|Sep
|16
|L
|20-24
|at
|Atlanta
|72,443
|Sep
|22
|L
|24-27
|Detroit
|69,796
|Sep
|27
|W
|34-27
|at
|Green Bay
|77,509
|Oct
|06
|W
|31-6
|N.Y. Jets
|69,796
|Oct
|13
|L
|20-38
|at
|Minnesota
|66,837
|Oct
|21
|L
|10-37
|at
|Dallas
|91,213
|Oct
|27
|W
|31-13
|at
|Buffalo
|69,435
|Nov
|03
|W
|22-14
|Chicago
|69,796
|Nov
|17
|L
|10-17
|New England
|69,796
|Nov
|24
|L
|9-17
|Seattle
|69,796
|Dec
|01
|L
|31-37
|at
|Miami
|65,545
|Dec
|10
|W
|23-17
|N.Y. Giants
|69,796-x
|Dec
|15
|W
|37-27
|at
|Washington
|63,246
|Dec
|22
