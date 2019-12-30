Week 17

LEADING SCORERS
SCORING, NONKICKERS TD Rus Rec Ret X2 Pts

___

LEADING SCORERS
SCORING, KICKERS PAT FG Lg Pts

___

LEADING PASSERS
Pct Avg Pct Pct Rating
Att Comp Comp Yds Gain TD TD Long Int Int Points

___

LEADING PASS RECEIVERS
RECEPTIONS No Yds Avg Long TD

___

YARDS Yds No Avg Long TD

___

LEADING RUSHERS
Att Yards Avg Long TD

___

TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE
Total Rush Rec

___

LEADING PUNTERS
Ret In Net
No Yds Lg Avg TB Blk Ret Yds 20 Avg

___

PUNT RETURN LEADERS
No Yards Avg Long TD

___

KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS
No YARDS Avg Long TD

___

INTERCEPTION LEADERS
Int Yds Long TD

___

LEADERS IN SACKS
Sacks

___