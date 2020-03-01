Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
NEW MEXICO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Aurrecoechea 20 3-5 2-2 2-4 2 4 8
McCants 33 5-7 0-2 3-6 2 1 14
Gilyard 26 3-8 1-1 2-6 6 1 9
Queen 23 2-6 0-0 1-2 1 2 5
Rice 29 0-8 4-4 1-5 1 1 4
T.Brown 32 4-9 0-0 0-1 3 1 12
Bobbitt 19 1-4 2-2 0-4 0 1 5
Buchanan 13 1-2 0-0 0-2 0 1 3
McNair 5 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Totals 200 20-50 9-11 9-30 15 14 62

Percentages: FG .400, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 13-29, .448 (McCants 4-4, T.Brown 4-9, Gilyard 2-6, Buchanan 1-2, Bobbitt 1-3, Queen 1-3, Rice 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Gilyard).

Turnovers: 10 (Bobbitt 3, Gilyard 3, Buchanan 2, Aurrecoechea, McCants).

Steals: 6 (Bobbitt 2, Rice 2, Gilyard, Queen).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CS BAKERSFIELD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Moore 32 8-14 1-3 1-3 0 0 18
Readus 21 0-1 0-2 3-6 0 1 0
Buckingham 28 1-6 2-2 0-3 2 1 5
Perry 29 1-4 0-0 0-0 5 2 2
Edler-Davis 34 4-8 0-0 4-8 1 4 10
Stith 25 2-5 1-4 1-4 0 3 5
McCall 22 3-8 0-0 1-6 1 3 6
Allen 9 0-2 0-0 0-1 3 1 0
Totals 200 19-48 4-11 10-31 12 15 46

Percentages: FG .396, FT .364.

3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Edler-Davis 2-5, Moore 1-3, Buckingham 1-4, Allen 0-1, McCall 0-1, Stith 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Buckingham, Edler-Davis, Readus).

Turnovers: 11 (Perry 4, Moore 3, Allen, Edler-Davis, McCall, Stith).

Steals: 4 (Buckingham, McCall, Moore, Perry).

Technical Fouls: None.

New Mexico St. 32 30 62
CS Bakersfield 22 24 46

A_2,947 (3,800).