FG FT Reb
FRESNO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Grimes 26 4-6 0-2 5-10 1 3 9
O.Robinson 24 4-5 5-8 1-1 1 4 13
Blackwell 37 4-15 0-0 1-3 8 1 12
J.Hyder 34 5-10 1-1 1-1 4 0 15
N.Williams 20 1-4 2-3 0-2 0 4 4
Hart 29 5-11 4-7 1-7 1 1 18
Holland 28 2-4 0-0 2-5 0 3 5
Diouf 2 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-56 12-21 11-30 15 16 76

Percentages: FG .446, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 14-35, .400 (Hart 4-6, J.Hyder 4-8, Blackwell 4-13, Grimes 1-2, Holland 1-3, N.Williams 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Diouf, Hart, Holland, O.Robinson).

Turnovers: 10 (J.Hyder 3, N.Williams 3, Blackwell 2, Grimes, O.Robinson).

Steals: 7 (N.Williams 2, Blackwell, Grimes, Hart, J.Hyder, O.Robinson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NEVADA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
R.Robinson 20 1-1 0-0 1-6 0 2 2
Reyes 16 2-2 0-0 0-1 1 1 4
Drew 35 5-11 4-4 3-6 3 3 15
Harris 35 7-20 5-7 0-5 3 2 20
Johnson 35 5-11 2-2 0-2 4 2 15
Zouzoua 26 7-9 0-0 0-1 0 1 19
Meeks 15 1-4 0-0 0-2 0 2 3
Hymes 10 0-1 0-0 2-3 2 3 0
Milling 8 0-0 0-0 0-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 28-59 11-13 6-29 13 16 78

Percentages: FG .475, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Zouzoua 5-7, Johnson 3-7, Drew 1-4, Harris 1-4, Meeks 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 10 (Harris 5, Drew 2, Meeks, R.Robinson, Zouzoua).

Steals: 7 (Drew 3, Harris 2, Johnson, Reyes).

Technical Fouls: None.

Fresno St. 43 33 76
Nevada 42 36 78

