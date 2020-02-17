Recommended Video:

Through Feb. 16

NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:

POS. PCT. LAPS
1. Noah Gragson 1 13.0 12
2. Brandon Jones 4 12.0 11
3. Ryan Sieg 6 7.6 7
4. Austin Cindric 16 7.6 7
5. Jeremy Clements 26 6.5 6
6. Michael Annett 7 5.4 5
7. Chris Cockrum 31 5.4 5
8. Timmy Hill 33 4.3 4
9. Jeb Burton 9 4.3 4
10. Brett Moffitt 35 4.3 4