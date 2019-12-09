https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Fastest-Laps-14893301.php
NASCAR Xfinity Fastest Laps
Through Dec. 8
NASCAR fastest laps with points standing positions, percentage and total fastest laps:
|POS.
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Christopher Bell
|3
|25.1
|1190
|2.
|Cole Custer
|2
|17.0
|804
|3.
|Tyler Reddick
|1
|11.8
|561
|4.
|Justin Allgaier
|4
|8.5
|403
|5.
|Kyle Busch
|79
|31.2
|309
|6.
|Austin Cindric
|6
|4.9
|233
|7.
|Chase Briscoe
|5
|4.2
|200
|8.
|Brandon Jones
|10
|3.7
|176
|9.
|Noah Gragson
|8
|3.0
|140
|10.
|John H. Nemechek
|7
|1.1
|51
