https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Xfinity-Average-Running-Position-15099122.php
NASCAR Xfinity Average Running Position
Recommended Video:
Through March 1
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Chase Briscoe
|3
|5.467
|2.
|Austin Cindric
|3
|5.697
|3.
|Harrison Burton
|3
|6.511
|4.
|Justin Allgaier
|3
|7.490
|5.
|Brandon Jones
|3
|9.302
|6.
|Ryan Sieg
|3
|9.516
|7.
|Justin Haley
|3
|9.898
|8.
|Noah Gragson
|3
|10.462
|9.
|Michael Annett
|3
|10.961
|10.
|Riley Herbst
|3
|12.498
View Comments