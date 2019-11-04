Through Nov. 3

RACES POS.
1. Christopher Bell 31 6.018
2. Tyler Reddick 31 6.887
3. Justin Allgaier 31 6.920
4. Cole Custer 31 7.378
5. Austin Cindric 31 8.883
6. Chase Briscoe 31 9.191
7. Noah Gragson 31 10.061
8. Michael Annett 31 10.610
9. John H. Nemechek 31 12.172
10. Justin Haley 31 12.617