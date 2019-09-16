Through Sept. 15

RACES POS.
1. Christopher Bell 26 5.746
2. Tyler Reddick 26 6.409
3. Justin Allgaier 26 7.177
4. Cole Custer 26 7.855
5. Austin Cindric 26 9.116
6. Chase Briscoe 26 9.830
7. Noah Gragson 26 10.143
8. Michael Annett 26 10.455
9. Justin Haley 26 11.745
10. John H. Nemechek 26 12.463