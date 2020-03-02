https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Monster-Energy-Cup-Miles-Led-Leaders-15099130.php
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Miles Led Leaders
Through March 1
1. Alex Bowman, 227.5.
2. Denny Hamlin, 197.5.
3. Chase Elliott, 162.5.
4. Ryan Blaney, 146.5.
5. Kevin Harvick, 138.0.
6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 117.0.
7. Joey Logano, 96.0.
8. Brad Keselowski, 87.0.
9. Ryan Newman, 37.5.
10. Kyle Busch, 35.0.
11. Jimmie Johnson, 27.5.
12. Clint Bowyer, 20.0.
13. Aric Almirola, 15.0.
14. Martin Truex Jr, 7.5.
15. Corey Lajoie, 2.5.
16. Michael McDowell, 2.5.
17. William Byron, 2.0.
18. Austin Dillon, 1.5.
