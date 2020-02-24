Recommended Video:

Through Feb. 23

RACES POS.
1. Joey Logano 2 6.630
2. Ryan Blaney 2 7.989
3. Chase Elliott 2 9.168
4. Brad Keselowski 2 10.828
5. Alex Bowman 2 11.194
6. Jimmie Johnson 2 11.344
7. Kevin Harvick 2 11.506
8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr 2 12.735
9. Austin Dillon 2 14.678
10. Matt DiBenedetto 2 15.176