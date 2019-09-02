NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Schedule-Winners

Feb. 15 — NextEra Energy 250 (Austin Hill)

Feb. 23 — Ultimate Tailgating 200 (Kyle Busch)

March 1 — Strat 200 (Kyle Busch)

March 23 — TrüNorth Global 250 (Kyle Busch)

March 29 — Vankor 350 (Kyle Busch)

May 3 — JEGS 200 (Johnny Sauter)

May 10 — Digital Ally 250 (Ross Chastain)

May 17 — North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (Kyle Busch)

June 7 — SpeedyCash.com 400 (Greg Biffle)

June 16 — M&M’S 200 presented by Casey’s General Store (Brett Moffitt)

June 22 — CarShield 200 presented by CK Power (Ross Chastain)

June 28 — Camping World 225 (Brett Moffitt)

July 11 — Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 (Tyler Ankrum)

July 27 — Gander RV 150 (Ross Chastain)

Aug. 3 — Eldora Dirt Derby (Stewart Friesen)

Aug. 10 — Corrigan Oil 200 (Austin Hill)

Aug. 15 — UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (Brett Moffitt)

Aug. 25 — Chevrolet Silverado 250 (Brett Moffitt)

Sept. 13 — World of Westgate 200, Las Vegas, Nev.

Oct. 12 — Sugarlands Shine 250, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 26 — NASCAR Hall of Fame 200, Martinsville, Va.

Nov. 8 — Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.

Nov. 15 — Ford Ecoboost 200, Homestead, Fla.