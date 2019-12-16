https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Laps-in-Top-15-14910311.php
NASCAR-Gander Outdoors Truck Laps in Top 15
Through Dec. 15
|PCT.
|LAPS
|1.
|Ross Chastain
|92.6
|3143
|2.
|Matt Crafton
|88.5
|3007
|3.
|Brett Moffitt
|88.4
|3001
|4.
|Stewart Friesen
|85.8
|2915
|5.
|Harrison Burton
|84.6
|2873
|6.
|Todd Gilliland
|83.3
|2829
|7.
|Ben Rhodes
|82.8
|2813
|8.
|Grant Enfinger
|81.5
|2769
|9.
|Austin Hill
|81.0
|2752
|10.
|Sheldon Creed
|81.0
|2750
