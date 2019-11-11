https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Gander-Outdoors-Truck-Average-Running-14826198.php
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Average Running Position
Through Nov. 10
|RACES
|POS.
|1.
|Brett Moffitt
|22
|7.343
|2.
|Ross Chastain
|22
|7.862
|3.
|Matt Crafton
|22
|8.642
|4.
|Ben Rhodes
|22
|9.210
|5.
|Grant Enfinger
|22
|9.314
|6.
|Stewart Friesen
|22
|9.662
|7.
|Harrison Burton
|22
|9.895
|8.
|Todd Gilliland
|22
|10.175
|9.
|Sheldon Creed
|22
|10.271
|10.
|Austin Hill
|22
|11.425
