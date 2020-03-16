https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/NASCAR-Cup-Series-Laps-Led-Leaders-15134941.php
NASCAR Cup Series Laps Led Leaders
Through March 15
1. Chase Elliott, 186.
2. Kevin Harvick, 159.
3. Joey Logano, 120.
4. Brad Keselowski, 118.
5. Alex Bowman, 113.
6. Denny Hamlin, 79.
7. Ryan Blaney, 77.
8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 60.
9. Ryan Newman, 15.
9. Martin Truex Jr, 15.
11. Kyle Busch, 14.
12. Jimmie Johnson, 13.
13. Clint Bowyer, 10.
14. Aric Almirola, 6.
15. Kyle Larson, 2.
16. Chris Buescher, 1.
16. William Byron, 1.
16. Austin Dillon, 1.
16. Corey Lajoie, 1.
16. Michael McDowell, 1.
