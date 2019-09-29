N.Y. Yankees-Texas Runs

Rangers first. Shin-Soo Choo walks. Elvis Andrus singles to shortstop. Shin-Soo Choo to second. Willie Calhoun called out on strikes. Danny Santana strikes out swinging. Rougned Odor flies out to left field to Cameron Maybin.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Rangers 1, Yankees 0.

Yankees third. Cameron Maybin strikes out swinging. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to second base, Rougned Odor to Ronald Guzman. Aaron Judge homers to center field. Brett Gardner strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 1, Rangers 1.

Rangers third. Jose Trevino called out on strikes. Shin-Soo Choo doubles to deep left field. Elvis Andrus singles to shallow left field. Shin-Soo Choo to third. Willie Calhoun flies out to center field to Brett Gardner. Elvis Andrus to third. Danny Santana singles to left field. Elvis Andrus scores. Rougned Odor pops out to Gio Urshela.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rangers 3, Yankees 1.

Rangers fifth. Willie Calhoun singles to left field. Danny Santana hit by pitch. Willie Calhoun to second. Rougned Odor walks. Danny Santana to second. Willie Calhoun to third. Nick Solak reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Rougned Odor to second. Danny Santana to third. Willie Calhoun out at home. Ronald Guzman singles to right field. Nick Solak to second. Rougned Odor scores. Danny Santana scores. Delino DeShields grounds out to second base. Ronald Guzman out at second.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 5, Yankees 1.

Rangers sixth. Jose Trevino singles to center field. Shin-Soo Choo walks. Jose Trevino to second. Elvis Andrus reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Shin-Soo Choo out at second. Jose Trevino to third. Willie Calhoun out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Brett Gardner. Jose Trevino scores. Danny Santana pops out to Tyler Wade.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 6, Yankees 1.