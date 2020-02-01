https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/N-Y-Rangers-4-Detroit-2-15021553.php
N.Y. Rangers 4, Detroit 2
|Detroit
|0
|0
|2
|—
|2
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|3
|1
|—
|4
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 9 (Zibanejad, Kreider), 9:23. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 18 (Fox, Zibanejad), 11:56. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 27 (DeAngelo, Fast), 19:18.
Third Period_4, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 19 (DeAngelo, Panarin), 5:02 (pp). 5, Detroit, Fabbri 12 (Larkin), 5:59. 6, Detroit, Filppula 4 (Daley, Fabbri), 10:59.
Shots on Goal_Detroit 7-8-10_25. N.Y. Rangers 15-12-12_39.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 0; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 3.
Goalies_Detroit, Howard 2-20-2 (39 shots-35 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 3-1-0 (25-23).
A_17,169 (18,006). T_2:19.
Referees_Francois St Laurent, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Ryan Daisy.
