N.Y. Mets-Washington Runs

Mets second. J.D. Davis singles to left center field. Brandon Nimmo walks. J.D. Davis to second. Amed Rosario lines out to right field to Adam Eaton. Joe Panik doubles to deep right center field. Brandon Nimmo to third. J.D. Davis scores. Rene Rivera singles to shallow right field. Joe Panik to third. Brandon Nimmo scores. Noah Syndergaard called out on strikes. Jeff McNeil grounds out to shallow infield, Joe Ross to Matt Adams.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mets 2, Nationals 0.

Mets fourth. Joe Panik flies out to left field to Juan Soto. Rene Rivera walks. Noah Syndergaard strikes out swinging. Jeff McNeil homers to center field. Rene Rivera scores. Pete Alonso singles to left center field. Michael Conforto singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Pete Alonso to third. Fielding error by Juan Soto. J.D. Davis doubles to deep left field. Michael Conforto scores. Pete Alonso scores. Brandon Nimmo doubles to right field. J.D. Davis scores. Amed Rosario strikes out swinging.

5 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Mets 7, Nationals 0.

Nationals ninth. Trea Turner singles to center field. Gerardo Parra flies out to deep center field to Brandon Nimmo. Anthony Rendon walks. Trea Turner to second. Juan Soto flies out to right field to Michael Conforto. Asdrubal Cabrera homers to center field. Anthony Rendon scores. Trea Turner scores. Matt Adams strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 7, Nationals 3.