N.Y. Mets-Kansas City Runs

Mets third. Amed Rosario flies out to right field to Brett Phillips. J.D. Davis singles to left field. Pete Alonso reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. J.D. Davis to second. Fielding error by Whit Merrifield. Michael Conforto singles to left center field. Pete Alonso to third. J.D. Davis scores. Todd Frazier grounds out to shortstop. Michael Conforto out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Mets 1, Royals 0.

Royals fifth. Bubba Starling called out on strikes. Ryan O'Hearn singles to deep right field. Meibrys Viloria doubles to deep right field, advances to 3rd. Ryan O'Hearn scores. Throwing error by Joe Panik. Nicky Lopez doubles to shallow left field. Meibrys Viloria scores. Whit Merrifield flies out to right field to Michael Conforto. Alex Gordon grounds out to first base, Pete Alonso to Noah Syndergaard.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Royals 2, Mets 1.

Royals eighth. Alex Gordon singles to right center field. Hunter Dozier singles to right center field, advances to 2nd. Alex Gordon to third. Jorge Soler walks. Brett Phillips walks. Jorge Soler to second. Hunter Dozier to third. Alex Gordon scores. Bubba Starling singles to shallow center field. Brett Phillips to second. Jorge Soler to third. Hunter Dozier scores. Ryan O'Hearn strikes out swinging. Meibrys Viloria grounds out to second base. Bubba Starling out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 4, Mets 1.