N. COLORADO 87, SOUTH DAKOTA 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. COLORADO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Radebaugh
|39
|10-16
|3-5
|2-7
|10
|3
|24
|Johnson
|31
|3-6
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|11
|Edwards
|30
|4-5
|2-3
|1-7
|1
|2
|10
|Masten
|30
|6-9
|5-6
|0-3
|1
|3
|19
|Hume
|24
|4-14
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|4
|10
|Harris
|19
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|10
|McCobb
|16
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|Jockuch
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|0
|Grigsby
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jabedo
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-62
|13-18
|7-30
|14
|18
|87
Percentages: FG .516, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Johnson 3-4, Masten 2-3, Harris 2-6, Radebaugh 1-1, McCobb 1-3, Hume 1-7).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Hume).
Turnovers: 7 (Radebaugh 4, Masten 2, Jockuch).
Steals: 5 (Harris 2, Radebaugh 2, McCobb).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH DAKOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Umude
|37
|4-10
|8-8
|1-6
|0
|2
|16
|Kelley
|36
|6-10
|2-4
|0-3
|2
|1
|14
|Hagedorn
|33
|3-8
|0-0
|0-9
|3
|3
|6
|Peterson
|33
|7-12
|2-2
|2-5
|1
|2
|16
|Armstrong
|23
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Chisom
|20
|4-7
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|9
|Perrott-Hunt
|14
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|4
|Hoffman
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kamateros
|2
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|200
|27-56
|14-18
|4-28
|6
|16
|68
Percentages: FG .482, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 0-8, .000 (Armstrong 0-1, Hoffman 0-1, Kelley 0-1, Perrott-Hunt 0-1, Hagedorn 0-2, Umude 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hagedorn 2, Umude).
Turnovers: 12 (Peterson 4, Hagedorn 3, Umude 3, Armstrong 2).
Steals: 4 (Hagedorn, Kelley, Peterson, Umude).
Technical Fouls: None.
|N. Colorado
|42
|45
|—
|87
|South Dakota
|40
|28
|—
|68
A_2,129 (3,250).
