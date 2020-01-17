https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/N-COLORADO-71-SACRAMENTO-ST-52-14982633.php
N. COLORADO 71, SACRAMENTO ST. 52
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SACRAMENTO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Patton
|35
|8-11
|1-3
|2-5
|0
|2
|17
|Mauriohooho-Le'afa
|31
|2-6
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|4
|Esposito
|29
|2-9
|5-6
|4-7
|0
|1
|10
|Fowler
|23
|3-7
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|6
|Davis
|21
|1-6
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|4
|4
|Bridges
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|3
|Nwachukwu
|17
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|4
|Jacobs
|13
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|FitzPatrick
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Greabell
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Cooke-Harper
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Monteiro
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|McCullough
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-53
|7-11
|10-29
|7
|18
|52
Percentages: FG .396, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Bridges 1-1, Davis 1-2, Esposito 1-4, Fowler 0-1, Greabell 0-2, Jacobs 0-2, Mauriohooho-Le'afa 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Patton 7, Nwachukwu).
Turnovers: 15 (Mauriohooho-Le'afa 5, Davis 3, Esposito 2, Patton 2, Greabell, Jacobs, Nwachukwu).
Steals: 6 (Mauriohooho-Le'afa 3, Davis, Jacobs, Patton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|N. COLORADO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Radebaugh
|37
|5-7
|3-3
|0-5
|6
|1
|13
|Masten
|35
|4-10
|1-2
|0-3
|3
|2
|12
|Hume
|26
|3-9
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|4
|9
|Edwards
|25
|3-7
|2-4
|2-6
|1
|2
|8
|Harris
|24
|4-8
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|14
|Johnson
|22
|1-2
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|5
|McCobb
|17
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|3
|Jockuch
|14
|3-5
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|7
|Totals
|200
|24-50
|13-17
|2-22
|14
|12
|71
Percentages: FG .480, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 10-19, .526 (Harris 4-7, Masten 3-4, Johnson 1-1, McCobb 1-2, Hume 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hume 2, McCobb).
Turnovers: 8 (Radebaugh 4, Edwards, Hume, Johnson, Masten).
Steals: 8 (Masten 4, Hume 3, Radebaugh).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Sacramento St.
|30
|22
|—
|52
|N. Colorado
|33
|38
|—
|71
A_1,495 (2,734).
View Comments