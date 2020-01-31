Recommended Video:

Montreal 0 2 1 3
Buffalo 1 0 0 1

First Period_1, Buffalo, Eichel 30 (Dahlin, M.Johansson), 7:11 (pp).

Second Period_2, Montreal, Kovalchuk 8 (Suzuki, Armia), 0:44. 3, Montreal, Gallagher 16 (Tatar, Danault), 3:05.

Third Period_4, Montreal, Tatar 18 (Suzuki, Armia), 18:13 (en).

Shots on Goal_Montreal 8-14-8_30. Buffalo 11-3-7_21.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 1; Buffalo 1 of 3.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 21-17-4 (21 shots-20 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 6-8-4 (29-27).

A_16,604 (19,070). T_2:33.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Andrew Smith, Libor Suchanek.