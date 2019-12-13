Statistics after 13 games

COMP AVG TD INT
PASSING ATT. COM PCT YARDS GAIN TD PCT INT PCT LONG RATE
Cousins 388 272 70.1 3274 8.44 24 6.2 4 1.0 66 112.0
TEAM 388 272 70.1 3108 8.44 24 6.2 4 1.0 66 112
OPPONENTS 485 314 64.7 3076 6.95 22 4.5 13 2.7 60t 88
RUSHING ATT. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Cook 241 1108 4.6 75t 13
Mattison 100 462 4.6 35 1
Diggs 4 57 14.3 27 0
Cousins 28 49 1.8 11 1
Abdullah 8 41 5.1 15 0
Boone 8 41 5.1 24 0
Ham 4 8 2.0 9 0
Thielen 2 1 0.5 1t 1
Mannion 2 -2 -1.0 0 0
TEAM 397 1765 4.4 75t 16
OPPONENTS 319 1324 4.2 91t 5
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Diggs 56 997 17.8 66 5
Cook 50 503 10.1 31 0
Rudolph 35 312 8.9 32t 6
I.Smith 31 288 9.3 29 1
Thielen 27 391 14.5 44 6
O.Johnson 26 235 9.0 23 3
Ham 12 124 10.3 36 1
Mattison 10 82 8.2 17 0
Treadwell 9 184 20.4 58t 1
Conklin 7 49 7.0 20 0
Abdullah 6 43 7.2 16t 1
Beebe 2 70 35.0 61 0
Bradbury 1 -4 -4.0 -4 0
TEAM 272 3274 12.0 66 24
OPPONENTS 314 3369 10.7 60t 22
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Harris 4 25 6.2 20t 1
Sendejo 2 21 10.5 21 0
H.Smith 2 13 6.5 13 0
Griffen 1 17 17.0 17 0
Barr 1 2 2.0 2 0
Alexander 1 0 0.0 0 0
Kearse 1 0 0.0 0 0
Waynes 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 13 78 6.0 21 1
OPPONENTS 4 20 5.0 15 0
SACKS NO.
Hunter 12.5
Griffen 8.0
Odenigbo 4.0
Joseph 3.0
J.Johnson 2.5
Wilson 2.0
Barr 1.5
H.Smith 1.0
Stephen 1.0
Weatherly 1.0
Alexander 0.5
Kendricks 0.5
Watts 0.5
TEAM 38.0
OPPONENTS 23.0
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK
Colquitt 51 2270 44.5 41.9 20 59 0
TEAM 51 2270 44.5 41.9 20 59 0
OPPONENTS 52 2392 46.0 42.2 21 64 1
PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD
Beebe 7 46 6.6 15 0
Hughes 13 81 6.2 17 0
Sherels 6 33 5.5 15 0
O.Johnson 0 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 26 160 6.2 17 0
OPPONENTS 19 132 6.9 18 0
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Abdullah 11 272 24.7 38 0
Ham 2 33 16.5 17 0
Beebe 1 13 13.0 13 0
Sherels 1 9 9.0 9 0
TEAM 15 327 21.8 38 0
OPPONENTS 16 435 27.2 52 0
OFF. DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIES FUM REC. REC.
Abdullah 1 0 0
Alexander 0 0 1
Barr 0 0 1
Beebe 3 1 0
Boyd 0 1 0
Bradbury 0 1 0
Cook 4 1 0
Cousins 8 2 0
Diggs 4 0 0
Elflein 0 1 0
Ham 1 0 0
Harris 0 0 1
H.Hill 0 0 1
Hughes 3 2 0
Mata'afa 0 0 1
Mattison 1 1 0
O'Neill 0 1 0
H.Smith 0 0 1
I.Smith 1 1 0
Stephen 0 0 1
Wilson 0 1 0
TEAM 26 13 7
OPPONENTS 11 4 11
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 79 110 68 82 0 339
OPPONENTS 59 77 62 51 0 249
TOUCHDOWNS LONG
SCORING TOT RUS REC RET XP XPA FG FGA FG SAF TOT
Bailey 0 0 0 0 35 38 18 20 50 0 89
Cook 13 13 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 78
Thielen 7 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 42
Rudolph 6 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 38
Diggs 5 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30
O.Johnson 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
Cousins 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8
Abdullah 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Ham 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Harris 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Mattison 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
I.Smith 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Treadwell 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Barr 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2
TEAM 41 16 24 0 35 38 18 20 50 1 302
OPPONENTS 27 5 22 0 24 24 21 25 54 0 225
FIELD GOALS 1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+
Bailey 0/ 0 7/ 7 4/ 4 4/ 6 3/ 3
TEAM 0/ 0 7/ 7 4/ 4 4/ 6 3/ 3
OPPONENTS 0/ 0 8/ 8 5/ 5 7/ 9 2/ 4