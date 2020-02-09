https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Minnesota-Timberwolves-Stax-15042283.php
Minnesota Timberwolves Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Towns
|34
|33.8
|311-609
|.511
|111-271
|170-214
|.794
|903
|26.6
|Beasley
|1
|29.0
|8-19
|.421
|7-13
|0-0
|.000
|23
|23.0
|Wiggins
|42
|34.6
|351-790
|.444
|91-275
|149-207
|.720
|942
|22.4
|Johnson
|1
|20.0
|6-9
|.667
|2-3
|1-2
|.500
|15
|15.0
|Hernangomez
|1
|27.0
|4-6
|.667
|3-3
|3-4
|.750
|14
|14.0
|Teague
|34
|27.8
|145-324
|.448
|33-87
|125-144
|.868
|448
|13.2
|Covington
|48
|29.4
|216-496
|.435
|108-312
|75-94
|.798
|615
|12.8
|Layman
|14
|26.4
|61-132
|.462
|19-54
|6-10
|.600
|147
|10.5
|Napier
|36
|23.8
|114-283
|.403
|47-159
|72-88
|.818
|347
|9.6
|Culver
|50
|24.6
|180-468
|.385
|50-183
|43-95
|.453
|453
|9.1
|Okogie
|49
|24.4
|132-321
|.411
|32-126
|126-160
|.788
|422
|8.6
|Dieng
|46
|16.9
|124-277
|.448
|46-120
|47-59
|.797
|341
|7.4
|Reid
|17
|10.8
|45-110
|.409
|21-58
|9-14
|.643
|120
|7.1
|McLaughlin
|17
|19.5
|47-103
|.456
|15-45
|9-14
|.643
|118
|6.9
|Bates-Diop
|37
|17.5
|87-206
|.422
|31-94
|46-65
|.708
|251
|6.8
|Martin
|22
|16.8
|50-131
|.382
|18-68
|12-12
|1.000
|130
|5.9
|Graham
|33
|20.1
|62-175
|.354
|20-83
|27-37
|.730
|171
|5.2
|Nowell
|9
|11.3
|14-39
|.359
|3-20
|9-10
|.900
|40
|4.4
|Vonleh
|29
|12.0
|47-86
|.547
|2-14
|23-28
|.821
|119
|4.1
|Crabbe
|6
|15.5
|8-22
|.364
|4-16
|1-2
|.500
|21
|3.5
|Bell
|27
|8.7
|32-60
|.533
|2-9
|17-29
|.586
|83
|3.1
|Evans
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Vanderbilt
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|51
|243.9
|2044-4666
|.438
|665-2013
|970-1288
|.753
|5723
|112.2
|OPPONENTS
|51
|243.9
|2147-4602
|.467
|580-1601
|1019-1275
|.799
|5893
|115.5
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Towns
|91
|277
|368
|10.8
|146
|4.3
|113
|1
|32
|105
|41
|Beasley
|2
|8
|10
|10.0
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Wiggins
|48
|171
|219
|5.2
|155
|3.7
|101
|0
|29
|107
|36
|Johnson
|1
|2
|3
|3.0
|5
|5.0
|3
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Hernangomez
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|3
|3.0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Teague
|15
|73
|88
|2.6
|208
|6.1
|70
|0
|25
|76
|13
|Covington
|36
|251
|287
|6.0
|56
|1.2
|148
|0
|80
|73
|45
|Layman
|12
|29
|41
|2.9
|11
|.8
|31
|0
|12
|18
|10
|Napier
|17
|93
|110
|3.1
|187
|5.2
|62
|0
|40
|76
|7
|Culver
|57
|114
|171
|3.4
|94
|1.9
|101
|0
|50
|67
|34
|Okogie
|67
|146
|213
|4.3
|75
|1.5
|104
|0
|56
|73
|21
|Dieng
|73
|183
|256
|5.6
|58
|1.3
|89
|0
|37
|44
|42
|Reid
|12
|31
|43
|2.5
|14
|.8
|38
|0
|5
|11
|8
|McLaughlin
|3
|27
|30
|1.8
|66
|3.9
|16
|0
|16
|12
|0
|Bates-Diop
|21
|89
|110
|3.0
|30
|.8
|36
|0
|17
|14
|20
|Martin
|7
|65
|72
|3.3
|10
|.5
|40
|0
|6
|12
|7
|Graham
|29
|71
|100
|3.0
|30
|.9
|66
|0
|17
|19
|2
|Nowell
|2
|7
|9
|1.0
|11
|1.2
|6
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Vonleh
|34
|82
|116
|4.0
|26
|.9
|36
|0
|11
|19
|6
|Crabbe
|0
|7
|7
|1.2
|5
|.8
|8
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Bell
|28
|50
|78
|2.9
|14
|.5
|17
|0
|2
|18
|10
|Evans
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|555
|1777
|2332
|45.7
|1208
|23.7
|1094
|2
|439
|787
|304
|OPPONENTS
|525
|1894
|2419
|47.4
|1193
|23.4
|1108
|1
|387
|789
|287
