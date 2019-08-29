Minnesota-Chicago White Sox Runs

Twins first. Luis Arraez singles to left field. Jorge Polanco singles to right field. Luis Arraez to third. Nelson Cruz singles to right field. Jorge Polanco to second. Luis Arraez scores. Eddie Rosario singles to right field. Nelson Cruz to second. Jorge Polanco scores. Ehire Adrianza singles to shallow left field. Eddie Rosario to second. Nelson Cruz to third. Jake Cave grounds out to shallow infield. Ehire Adrianza to second. Eddie Rosario to third. Nelson Cruz out at home. C.J. Cron singles to center field. Ehire Adrianza scores. Eddie Rosario scores. Jason Castro strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 4, White sox 0.

Twins second. Jonathan Schoop singles to right field. Luis Arraez strikes out swinging. Jorge Polanco walks. Jonathan Schoop to second. Nelson Cruz singles to center field. Jorge Polanco scores. Jonathan Schoop scores. Eddie Rosario strikes out swinging. Ehire Adrianza grounds out to second base, Yolmer Sanchez to Matt Skole.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 6, White sox 0.

Twins third. Jake Cave homers to left field. C.J. Cron homers to center field. Jason Castro strikes out swinging. Jonathan Schoop strikes out on a foul tip. Luis Arraez lines out to left field to Eloy Jimenez.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 8, White sox 0.

Twins fifth. C.J. Cron doubles to deep right center field. Jason Castro walks. Jonathan Schoop singles to left field. Jason Castro to second. C.J. Cron to third. Luis Arraez out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Eloy Jimenez. C.J. Cron scores. Jorge Polanco grounds out to shortstop. Jonathan Schoop out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 9, White sox 0.

White sox fifth. Eloy Jimenez singles to left field. Matt Skole doubles to deep left center field. Eloy Jimenez to third. Yolmer Sanchez singles to right field. Matt Skole to third. Eloy Jimenez scores. Adam Engel strikes out on a foul tip. Leury Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Yolmer Sanchez out at third. Ryan Goins grounds out to second base, Jonathan Schoop to C.J. Cron.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 9, White sox 2.

White sox sixth. Jose Abreu doubles to deep left field. Yoan Moncada flies out to center field to Jake Cave. James McCann pops out to shallow infield to C.J. Cron. Eloy Jimenez singles to right center field. Jose Abreu scores. Matt Skole called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 9, White sox 3.

Twins seventh. Jake Cave homers to right field. C.J. Cron called out on strikes. Jason Castro grounds out to shallow infield, Hector Santiago to Matt Skole. Jonathan Schoop singles to right center field. Luis Arraez walks. Jonathan Schoop to second. Jorge Polanco pops out to shallow right field to Yolmer Sanchez.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 10, White sox 3.

White sox ninth. Yolmer Sanchez reaches on error. Fielding error by Jorge Polanco. Adam Engel reaches on error. Yolmer Sanchez to third. Fielding error by Jorge Polanco. Leury Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Adam Engel out at second. Yolmer Sanchez scores. Ryan Goins grounds out to first base to C.J. Cron. Leury Garcia to second. Jose Abreu doubles to deep left field. Leury Garcia scores. Yoan Moncada grounds out to shallow infield, Randy Dobnak to C.J. Cron.

2 runs, 1 hit, 2 errors, 1 left on. Twins 10, White sox 5.