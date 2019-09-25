Milwaukee-Cincinnati Runs

Reds first. Phillip Ervin grounds out to shortstop, Orlando Arcia to Eric Thames. Joey Votto doubles to deep right field. Eugenio Suarez called out on strikes. Aristides Aquino doubles to left center field. Joey Votto scores. Tucker Barnhart singles to left field. Aristides Aquino scores. Jose Iglesias reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Tucker Barnhart out at second.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 2, Brewers 0.

Brewers second. Keston Hiura strikes out swinging. Ryan Braun homers to center field. Eric Thames strikes out swinging. Lorenzo Cain flies out to center field to Phillip Ervin.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 2, Brewers 1.

Brewers third. Orlando Arcia singles to right center field. Adrian Houser out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Eugenio Suarez to Jose Peraza. Orlando Arcia to second. Trent Grisham walks. Yasmani Grandal doubles to deep right field. Trent Grisham to third. Orlando Arcia scores. Mike Moustakas walks. Keston Hiura out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to Aristides Aquino. Trent Grisham scores. Ryan Braun pops out to right center field to Jose Peraza.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 3, Reds 2.

Brewers ninth. Eric Thames walks. Lorenzo Cain singles to right center field. Eric Thames to second. Orlando Arcia singles to shallow infield. Lorenzo Cain to third. Eric Thames scores. Throwing error by Curt Casali. Ben Gamel strikes out swinging. Trent Grisham grounds out to first base, Joey Votto to Kevin Gausman.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Brewers 4, Reds 2.