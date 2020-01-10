https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/Milwaukee-Bucks-Stax-14964894.php
Milwaukee Bucks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|36
|31.0
|400-726
|.551
|60-188
|228-369
|.618
|1088
|30.2
|Middleton
|32
|28.5
|222-470
|.472
|68-175
|88-97
|.907
|600
|18.8
|Bledsoe
|31
|26.1
|170-356
|.478
|39-111
|82-99
|.828
|461
|14.9
|B.Lopez
|37
|26.4
|136-331
|.411
|54-177
|57-66
|.864
|383
|10.4
|Hill
|36
|21.5
|132-240
|.550
|57-110
|45-55
|.818
|366
|10.2
|DiVincenzo
|35
|22.6
|110-252
|.437
|37-120
|35-43
|.814
|292
|8.3
|Ilyasova
|36
|17.0
|104-207
|.502
|35-93
|49-60
|.817
|292
|8.1
|Matthews
|36
|24.2
|93-222
|.419
|57-152
|31-39
|.795
|274
|7.6
|Korver
|34
|16.6
|68-168
|.405
|56-136
|20-23
|.870
|212
|6.2
|R.Lopez
|39
|14.6
|96-184
|.522
|17-61
|18-37
|.486
|227
|5.8
|Brown
|27
|15.8
|49-128
|.383
|22-67
|20-27
|.741
|140
|5.2
|Connaughton
|36
|18.3
|71-160
|.444
|26-84
|18-25
|.720
|186
|5.2
|Bender
|3
|9.7
|6-8
|.750
|2-4
|1-1
|1.000
|15
|5.0
|Wilson
|21
|10.0
|31-70
|.443
|11-42
|2-3
|.667
|75
|3.6
|T.Antetokounmpo
|11
|4.3
|9-16
|.563
|0-2
|4-8
|.500
|22
|2.0
|Mason
|4
|4.5
|1-7
|.143
|1-4
|2-4
|.500
|5
|1.3
|Reynolds
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|39
|240.6
|1698-3545
|.479
|542-1526
|700-956
|.732
|4638
|118.9
|OPPONENTS
|39
|240.6
|1501-3637
|.413
|556-1499
|618-802
|.771
|4176
|107.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|88
|373
|461
|12.8
|199
|5.5
|112
|0
|45
|124
|40
|Middleton
|29
|153
|182
|5.7
|124
|3.9
|75
|0
|30
|65
|6
|Bledsoe
|24
|120
|144
|4.6
|165
|5.3
|67
|0
|30
|70
|16
|B.Lopez
|24
|155
|179
|4.8
|56
|1.5
|87
|0
|28
|37
|95
|Hill
|37
|80
|117
|3.2
|109
|3.0
|51
|0
|26
|32
|4
|DiVincenzo
|31
|131
|162
|4.6
|81
|2.3
|61
|0
|52
|41
|8
|Ilyasova
|43
|148
|191
|5.3
|36
|1.0
|52
|0
|14
|20
|12
|Matthews
|7
|79
|86
|2.4
|49
|1.4
|53
|0
|25
|24
|6
|Korver
|9
|54
|63
|1.9
|43
|1.3
|41
|0
|16
|28
|7
|R.Lopez
|40
|69
|109
|2.8
|26
|.7
|52
|0
|6
|37
|28
|Brown
|15
|85
|100
|3.7
|27
|1.0
|31
|0
|17
|26
|3
|Connaughton
|27
|131
|158
|4.4
|66
|1.8
|39
|0
|12
|29
|19
|Bender
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|3
|1.0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Wilson
|6
|36
|42
|2.0
|14
|.7
|17
|0
|0
|11
|3
|T.Antetokounmpo
|5
|1
|6
|.5
|6
|.5
|6
|0
|1
|4
|1
|Mason
|1
|1
|2
|.5
|5
|1.3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Reynolds
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|386
|1618
|2004
|51.4
|1009
|25.9
|752
|0
|303
|568
|250
|OPPONENTS
|383
|1418
|1801
|46.2
|938
|24.1
|842
|0
|279
|571
|178
