Milwaukee 64, Ill.-Chicago 62
Bridges 4-7 6-6 14, Ottey 3-9 2-2 8, Ferguson 5-9 6-6 19, Diggins 2-6 1-3 5, Ahale 0-1 0-0 0, Blount 2-7 0-0 4, Boahen 3-4 0-0 8, Ejim 1-3 1-2 4, Wiley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-46 16-19 62.
Roy 4-16 9-9 19, Lucas 7-12 4-4 19, Brown 2-8 0-0 6, Thomas 2-10 0-0 5, Wilbourn 1-1 1-2 3, Abram 0-6 1-2 1, Bingham 3-6 0-0 8, Sessoms 1-3 1-2 3, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Henderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 16-19 64.
Halftime_Ill.-Chicago 29-27. 3-Point Goals_Ill.-Chicago 6-14 (Ferguson 3-5, Boahen 2-3, Ejim 1-1, Ahale 0-1, Blount 0-1, Diggins 0-1, Ottey 0-2), Milwaukee 8-34 (Bingham 2-5, Brown 2-7, Roy 2-8, Lucas 1-5, Thomas 1-6, Abram 0-3). Fouled Out_Boahen. Rebounds_Ill.-Chicago 28 (Bridges 9), Milwaukee 38 (Roy 8). Assists_Ill.-Chicago 10 (Ferguson 5), Milwaukee 9 (Roy 3). Total Fouls_Ill.-Chicago 21, Milwaukee 17. A_1,012 (10,783).