Miami-San Francisco Runs

Giants third. Mauricio Dubon homers to left field. Johnny Cueto strikes out swinging. Mike Yastrzemski called out on strikes. Brandon Belt strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Giants 1, Marlins 0.

Marlins seventh. Jorge Alfaro grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt. Lewis Brinson strikes out swinging. Magneuris Sierra singles to shallow infield, advances to 3rd. Throwing error by Evan Longoria. Jon Berti singles to left field. Magneuris Sierra scores. Martin Prado pinch-hitting for Adam Conley. Martin Prado flies out to left field to Joey Rickard.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Marlins 1, Giants 1.

Giants eighth. Donovan Solano pinch-hitting for Chris Shaw. Donovan Solano flies out to center field to Magneuris Sierra. Mike Yastrzemski singles to left field. Brandon Belt singles to center field. Mike Yastrzemski to second. Evan Longoria walks. Stephen Vogt strikes out swinging. Brandon Crawford is intentionally walked. Mike Gerber strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Giants 2, Marlins 1.