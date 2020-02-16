Miami 63, Clemson 48
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI (13-12)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harden
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|4
|0
|Jackson
|24
|1-5
|1-2
|1-7
|2
|3
|3
|Banks
|24
|4-8
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|1
|11
|Gray
|35
|5-14
|4-5
|0-5
|4
|0
|17
|Marshall
|26
|4-9
|2-3
|0-1
|1
|3
|13
|Huston
|21
|1-3
|0-2
|2-3
|0
|4
|2
|Roby
|10
|1-1
|2-4
|3-3
|0
|3
|4
|Allen
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson Sidi Baba
|19
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Mason
|23
|4-5
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|0
|12
|Salgues
|7
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|1
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-52
|10-18
|11-32
|12
|19
|63
Percentages: FG 38.462, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (Mason 4-4, Banks 3-4, Gray 3-9, Marshall 3-7, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-2, Salgues 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Jackson 2, Roby 1)
Turnovers: 19 (Harden 4, Johnson Sidi Baba 4, Gray 3, Marshall 2, Roby 2, Jackson 1, Allen 1, Salgues 1, 1)
Steals: 10 (Jackson 3, Banks 3, Gray 1, Huston 1, Johnson Sidi Baba 1, Mason 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEMSON (7-19)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Thornton
|31
|8-17
|3-7
|5-11
|0
|1
|19
|Hank
|27
|2-6
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|6
|Cotton
|24
|0-1
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|3
|0
|Spray
|37
|4-9
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|3
|14
|Thomas
|26
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Cherry
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Hayes
|15
|2-3
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|2
|4
|Blackstock
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Lopes
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|McNeal
|21
|2-6
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|5
|Meertens
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|4
|0
|Sticker
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-48
|8-13
|11-35
|10
|17
|48
Percentages: FG 37.500, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Spray 4-9, Thomas 0-2, McNeal 0-1, Sticker 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Hank 3, Thornton 1, Cherry 1, Hayes 1)
Turnovers: 23 (Spray 5, Thornton 4, Hank 4, McNeal 3, Meertens 2, Cotton 1, Thomas 1, Cherry 1, Hayes 1, Lopes 1)
Steals: 5 (Thornton 2, McNeal 2, Hank 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Miami
|12
|26
|12
|13
|—
|63
|Clemson
|13
|14
|16
|5
|—
|48
A_1,384
Officials_Brandon Enterline, Tiara Cruse, Maj Forsberg