Sunday Summaries from Mexican football (home teams listed first):

Mexico Primera A, Clausura America de Cali 1, CA Bucaramanga 1

America de Cali: Michael Rangel (61).

CA Bucaramanga: John Perez (69).

Halftime: 0-0.

Mexico Primera Division, Apertura Pachuca 4, Tijuana 1

Pachuca: Franco Jara (7), Romario Ibarra (16), Victor Guzman (28), Rubens Sambueza (53).

Tijuana: Jose Rivero (78).

Halftime: 3-0.

America 2, Queretaro FC 2

America: Henry Martin (32, 79).

Queretaro FC: Fabian Castillo (30), Alonso Escoboza (80).

Halftime: 1-1.