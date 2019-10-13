G Plays Yds Yds Pg
Simmons,South Dakota 6 282 1,928 321.3
Huslig,Missouri St. 5 224 1,241 248.2
McElvain,UNI 6 230 1,441 240.2
Lance,North Dakota St. 6 163 1,440 240.0
Mays,Youngstown St. 6 171 1,248 208.0
Davis,Illinois St. 6 176 1,194 199.0

___

Scoring
G PAT A FG FGA Pts Avg
Robinson,Illinois St. 6 0 0 0 54 9.0
Crosa,North Dakota St. 6 29 7 8 50 8.3
Williams ,Southern Ill. 6 0 0 0 42 7.0
Cook,UNI 6 14 9 11 41 6.8
Cofield,North Dakota St. 6 0 0 0 36 6.0
Lance,North Dakota St. 6 0 0 0 36 6.0
Mays,Youngstown St. 6 0 0 0 36 6.0

___

Leading Rushers
G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
Robinson,Illinois St. 6 130 676 9 112.7
Strong,South Dakota St. 6 74 612 4 102.0
Kerlegran,Indiana St. 5 65 450 3 90.0
Alessi,Youngstown St. 6 72 447 3 74.5
Brooks,North Dakota St. 6 61 446 2 74.3
Elliott,Southern Ill. 5 47 349 2 69.8
Wilson,South Dakota St. 5 45 343 2 68.6
Lance,North Dakota St. 6 58 408 6 68.0
Williams ,Southern Ill. 6 70 405 6 67.5

___

Leading Passers
G Att Cp InL Yds Tds Pts
Lance,North Dakota St. 6 105 74 0 1,032 15 200.2
Mays,Youngstown St. 6 104 66 4 958 8 158.5
Simmons,South Dakota 6 219 150 5 1,649 14 148.3
McElvain,UNI 6 171 98 1 1,308 9 137.8
Huslig,Missouri St. 5 190 111 5 1,208 10 123.9
Davis,Illinois St. 6 137 70 4 1,059 5 122.2
Sampson,Western Ill. 6 172 95 4 896 3 100.1

___

Receptions Per Game
G Ct ReYd Ct Pg
Currie,Missouri St. 5 29 335 5.8
Hendrix,Indiana St. 6 26 295 4.3

___

Receiving Yards Per Game
G Ct ReYd RecYD
Weston,UNI 6 23 510 85.0
Johnson,South Dakota St. 6 24 466 77.7
Currie,Missouri St. 5 29 335 67.0
Vander Es,South Dakota 6 25 388 64.7

___

Interceptions Per Game
G InG Yds TD IPG
Tutsie,North Dakota St. 6 4 38 0 .7
Chinn,Southern Ill. 5 2 33 0 .4
Hendricks,North Dakota St. 5 2 32 0 .4
Lovelace,Missouri St. 5 2 48 0 .4
Brown,UNI 6 2 15 0 .3
Cochrane,South Dakota 6 2 40 0 .3
Jones,Youngstown St. 6 2 0 0 .3
Powell,South Dakota 6 2 0 0 .3
Rozeboom,South Dakota St. 6 2 27 1 .3

___

Punt Returns
G PRYd Yds Avg
Heit,North Dakota St. 6 8 148 18.5
Janke,South Dakota St. 6 13 170 13.1
Coates,Youngstown St. 6 16 201 12.6
Hendrix,Indiana St. 6 10 54 5.4
Sanders,Missouri St. 4 7 14 2.0

___

Kickoff Returns
G No KRYd Avg
Collins,Indiana St. 5 7 144 20.6
Hall,Western Ill. 6 16 311 19.4

___

Punting
G Punts Avg
Schutt,South Dakota 6 29 45.9
Withrow,Missouri St. 5 32 44.3
Fellner,Western Ill. 6 42 42.6
Colquhoun,Southern Ill. 6 27 42.0
Bohlken,Illinois St. 6 37 39.8
Kibby,UNI 6 33 38.6
Reiner,Indiana St. 6 29 37.9
DeSalvo,Youngstown St. 6 25 34.9

___

Field Goals
G FG FGA Pct PG
Cook,UNI 6 9 11 .000 1.50
Nunez,Indiana St. 6 8 12 .000 1.33
Lacina,Missouri St. 5 6 9 .000 1.20
Crosa,North Dakota St. 6 7 8 .000 1.17
Erickson,Western Ill. 6 6 8 .000 1.00
Fenlason,Illinois St. 6 6 7 .000 1.00
Lorber,South Dakota 6 4 7 .000 .67
Vinatieri,South Dakota St. 6 4 7 .000 .67
Cerra,Southern Ill. 6 2 3 .000 .33
McFadden,Youngstown St. 6 2 3 .000 .33

___

All-Purpose Runners
G RuYD ReYd Yds KRYd Yds Plays Yds Yds Pg
Strong,South Dakota St. 6 612 156 0 47 0 86 815 135.83
Robinson,Illinois St. 6 676 25 0 0 0 137 701 116.83
Brooks,North Dakota St. 6 446 40 0 186 0 71 672 112.00
Johnson,South Dakota St. 6 103 466 0 96 0 33 665 110.83
Kerlegran,Indiana St. 5 450 75 0 0 0 74 525 105.00