FG FT Reb
SACRAMENTO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Patton 32 6-12 6-7 3-7 0 4 18
Mauriohooho-Le'afa 29 2-11 0-0 0-3 2 1 5
Fowler 25 0-8 2-2 1-4 1 0 2
Esposito 23 4-10 1-2 0-2 0 2 10
Davis 22 0-1 0-0 2-4 3 3 0
Nwachukwu 14 0-4 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Jacobs 13 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 2
Bridges 10 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 0 3
Greabell 10 3-3 0-0 0-2 0 0 8
FitzPatrick 8 1-1 0-0 0-3 1 0 3
Monteiro 6 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
McCullough 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Blackmon 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Cooke-Harper 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 18-53 9-11 6-31 9 14 51

Percentages: FG .340, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Greabell 2-2, Esposito 1-1, FitzPatrick 1-1, Bridges 1-2, Mauriohooho-Le'afa 1-8, Fowler 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Patton 4, Nwachukwu).

Turnovers: 13 (Davis 6, Patton 3, Esposito 2, Fowler, Nwachukwu).

Steals: 5 (Nwachukwu 2, Davis, Esposito, McCullough).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MONTANA ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Frey 37 5-14 5-6 1-5 7 1 18
Belo 27 7-11 4-4 1-3 1 4 18
Ricketts 27 2-3 0-0 1-4 0 2 5
Paulo 25 1-4 0-0 0-4 4 0 3
Adamu 24 4-10 0-0 2-4 2 0 8
Quinlan 20 1-5 0-0 0-4 1 2 2
Fernandez 18 3-7 0-0 1-6 0 2 8
Fleute 13 2-3 0-0 1-2 0 2 4
Hobbs 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Bellach 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Guliford 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-59 9-10 7-32 15 13 66

Percentages: FG .424, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Frey 3-7, Fernandez 2-2, Paulo 1-2, Ricketts 1-2, Fleute 0-1, Hobbs 0-1, Quinlan 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Belo, Fleute, Paulo).

Turnovers: 10 (Adamu 3, Belo 2, Frey 2, Paulo, Quinlan, Ricketts).

Steals: 6 (Frey 2, Quinlan 2, Fleute, Paulo).

Technical Fouls: None.

Sacramento St. 28 23 51
Montana St. 37 29 66

A_3,349 (8,455).