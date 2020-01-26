https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/MISSISSIPPI-70-GEORGIA-60-15004609.php
MISSISSIPPI 70, GEORGIA 60
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tyree
|37
|8-15
|3-5
|0-4
|4
|3
|20
|Hinson
|36
|3-6
|2-2
|1-6
|1
|4
|9
|Shuler
|32
|1-5
|1-2
|0-6
|2
|2
|3
|Buffen
|28
|5-6
|4-4
|1-4
|1
|3
|14
|Sy
|28
|6-12
|3-4
|2-4
|0
|3
|16
|Williams
|26
|3-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|8
|Crowley
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-50
|13-17
|4-25
|8
|18
|70
Percentages: FG .520, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 5-9, .556 (Williams 2-3, Sy 1-1, Hinson 1-2, Tyree 1-2, Buffen 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Buffen 2, Hinson 2).
Turnovers: 12 (Hinson 3, Shuler 2, Sy 2, Tyree 2, Buffen, Crowley, Williams).
Steals: 7 (Tyree 3, Shuler 2, Buffen, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Edwards
|32
|3-12
|4-4
|1-3
|1
|2
|13
|Wheeler
|32
|3-8
|5-6
|1-3
|2
|3
|11
|Hammonds
|30
|1-8
|2-6
|2-5
|4
|2
|4
|Camara
|24
|1-5
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|1
|3
|Harris
|20
|5-9
|2-2
|5-8
|0
|3
|15
|Crump
|18
|1-8
|2-2
|2-5
|1
|1
|5
|Gresham
|14
|1-1
|1-1
|2-4
|0
|2
|3
|Brown
|13
|1-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|4
|Fagan
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Howard
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|17-55
|19-25
|15-34
|8
|19
|60
Percentages: FG .309, FT .760.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Harris 3-4, Edwards 3-10, Crump 1-7, Hammonds 0-1, Wheeler 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Harris 2, Fagan, Howard).
Turnovers: 14 (Crump 4, Wheeler 3, Edwards 2, Howard 2, Camara, Gresham, Harris).
Steals: 6 (Harris 3, Brown, Hammonds, Wheeler).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Mississippi
|35
|35
|—
|70
|Georgia
|29
|31
|—
|60
A_10,523 (10,523).
