https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/MCNEESE-ST-72-INCARNATE-WORD-56-14979072.php
MCNEESE ST. 72, INCARNATE WORD 56
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INCARNATE WORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Miszkiewicz
|38
|6-10
|2-2
|4-13
|1
|2
|14
|Larsson
|32
|4-9
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|3
|8
|Lutz
|32
|4-10
|5-5
|1-5
|2
|2
|15
|Ene
|26
|3-7
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|2
|7
|Murray
|26
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|7
|Swaby
|21
|2-5
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|2
|5
|Willis
|18
|0-9
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Balentine
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-56
|7-8
|11-30
|10
|13
|56
Percentages: FG .393, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Lutz 2-5, Murray 1-3, Swaby 1-3, Ene 1-4, Willis 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Miszkiewicz).
Turnovers: 11 (Lutz 4, Ene 2, Larsson 2, Balentine, Murray, Swaby).
Steals: 6 (Miszkiewicz 2, Balentine, Larsson, Lutz, Murray).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MCNEESE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lawson
|39
|7-15
|3-4
|2-5
|3
|4
|19
|Kuxhausen
|35
|5-11
|1-1
|0-1
|3
|1
|15
|Hutchinson
|33
|3-4
|2-2
|0-0
|6
|2
|9
|Kennedy
|32
|6-10
|0-0
|5-16
|2
|3
|12
|Brown
|23
|1-4
|2-2
|2-7
|1
|1
|4
|Baker
|15
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|3
|Moore
|10
|2-4
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|2
|4
|Johnson
|9
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|6
|Harrell
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-56
|8-9
|11-33
|18
|16
|72
Percentages: FG .482, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Kuxhausen 4-9, Johnson 2-4, Lawson 2-5, Hutchinson 1-2, Baker 1-3, Brown 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Kennedy 5, Brown, Lawson).
Turnovers: 11 (Kuxhausen 3, Lawson 3, Brown 2, Kennedy 2, Hutchinson).
Steals: 6 (Brown 2, Kennedy 2, Baker, Hutchinson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Incarnate Word
|31
|25
|—
|56
|McNeese St.
|33
|39
|—
|72
A_2,356 (4,200).
View Comments