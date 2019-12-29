https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/MARYLAND-84-BRYANT-70-14937702.php
MARYLAND 84, BRYANT 70
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BRYANT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Grant
|38
|8-19
|2-3
|0-0
|0
|2
|25
|Ndugba
|33
|8-14
|0-0
|1-3
|6
|5
|18
|Lin
|30
|2-6
|3-3
|1-2
|0
|2
|8
|Simmons
|22
|0-4
|3-3
|0-2
|1
|4
|3
|Green
|21
|3-5
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|2
|6
|Elisias
|18
|3-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|6
|Harding
|17
|2-4
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|1
|4
|Stokes
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Cardenas
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|0
|Pride
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Dada
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-60
|8-9
|4-16
|11
|24
|70
Percentages: FG .433, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Grant 7-14, Ndugba 2-5, Lin 1-2, Green 0-1, Pride 0-1, Stokes 0-2, Simmons 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Elisias 2, Harding, Lin, Simmons).
Turnovers: 8 (Green 3, Ndugba 2, Elisias, Harding, Lin).
Steals: 8 (Simmons 3, Ndugba 2, Elisias, Harding, Stokes).
Technical Fouls: Ndugba, 00:03 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MARYLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cowan
|32
|4-11
|9-9
|0-1
|4
|2
|19
|Wiggins
|32
|5-12
|3-4
|1-9
|0
|1
|15
|J.Smith
|28
|3-5
|5-7
|3-10
|1
|0
|11
|Morsell
|25
|1-3
|3-4
|1-7
|5
|2
|5
|Ayala
|22
|3-7
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|1
|8
|Scott
|22
|4-7
|1-1
|7-7
|1
|0
|9
|Marial
|14
|3-4
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|1
|6
|S.Smith
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Lindo
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hart
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Mona
|2
|1-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Tomaic
|2
|1-1
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Valmon
|1
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|26-55
|25-32
|14-42
|14
|9
|84
Percentages: FG .473, FT .781.
3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Ayala 2-3, Wiggins 2-4, Cowan 2-5, S.Smith 1-1, Morsell 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (J.Smith 2, Marial, Morsell).
Turnovers: 16 (Wiggins 4, J.Smith 3, Morsell 3, S.Smith 2, Scott 2, Ayala, Marial).
Steals: 3 (Cowan, J.Smith, Lindo).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Bryant
|31
|39
|—
|70
|Maryland
|36
|48
|—
|84
A_14,777 (17,950).
