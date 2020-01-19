FG FT Reb
BINGHAMTON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Sessoms 34 8-15 2-4 1-2 4 2 21
Tinsley 34 3-10 0-0 1-6 0 3 7
Mills 31 4-11 0-0 0-0 0 1 11
Caldwell 27 2-5 0-0 1-2 3 1 6
Sarr 21 1-3 0-1 0-2 1 4 2
Willis 14 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Hjalmarsson 13 2-4 0-0 0-2 1 1 4
Brown 12 4-6 2-2 2-3 0 0 12
Petcash 8 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Athuai 4 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Gallagher 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 24-56 4-7 5-19 10 14 63

Percentages: FG .429, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Mills 3-6, Sessoms 3-6, Brown 2-2, Caldwell 2-3, Tinsley 1-6, Sarr 0-1, Hjalmarsson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Athuai, Sarr, Willis).

Turnovers: 12 (Sessoms 5, Brown 2, Tinsley 2, Hjalmarsson, Mills, Sarr).

Steals: 4 (Sessoms 3, Mills).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
MAINE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
El Darwich 37 11-16 0-0 2-5 9 0 26
Fleming 37 7-10 1-1 1-6 7 2 15
Stumer 23 2-6 0-0 2-4 2 3 5
Prijovic 22 4-9 3-4 4-6 2 1 14
Ingo 21 5-10 3-4 5-7 1 4 13
Okoh 17 1-3 1-1 0-4 1 2 3
Larsson 16 2-3 0-0 0-1 1 0 5
Antoms 10 1-1 0-0 0-5 1 0 2
Yagodin 7 0-3 0-0 1-2 0 1 0
Wright-McLeish 5 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Kizilkaya 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Schildroth 2 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Radakovic 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 34-64 8-10 15-41 24 15 86

Percentages: FG .531, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (El Darwich 4-5, Prijovic 3-4, Larsson 1-2, Schildroth 1-2, Stumer 1-4, Okoh 0-1, Wright-McLeish 0-1, Fleming 0-2, Ingo 0-2, Yagodin 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (El Darwich, Fleming, Ingo).

Turnovers: 10 (Antoms 2, Fleming 2, Prijovic 2, Ingo, Okoh, Stumer, Yagodin).

Steals: 8 (El Darwich 3, Fleming 3, Ingo, Wright-McLeish).

Technical Fouls: None.

Binghamton 33 30 63
Maine 46 40 86

A_800 (5,800).