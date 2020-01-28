AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Leonard 36 32.4 346-742 .466 72-198 223-251 .888 987 27.4
George 26 30.7 198-462 .429 94-238 120-132 .909 610 23.5
Williams 44 30.0 280-669 .419 85-232 220-253 .870 865 19.7
Harrell 46 28.7 360-634 .568 0-15 167-265 .630 887 19.3
Shamet 30 28.2 99-234 .423 68-175 33-35 .943 299 10.0
Beverley 36 28.3 110-260 .423 54-154 24-38 .632 298 8.3
Zubac 47 17.6 153-259 .591 0-2 75-102 .735 381 8.1
Green 38 21.0 88-214 .411 49-141 28-36 .778 253 6.7
Harkless 46 23.0 102-198 .515 23-64 24-42 .571 251 5.5
Patterson 42 13.3 70-175 .400 49-131 25-32 .781 214 5.1
McGruder 35 17.1 47-125 .376 18-68 11-22 .500 123 3.5
Robinson 39 11.8 45-134 .336 19-66 10-17 .588 119 3.1
Kabengele 10 4.4 10-22 .455 6-12 3-3 1.000 29 2.9
Coffey 2 2.5 2-3 .667 1-2 0-0 .000 5 2.5
Walton 23 9.7 17-36 .472 9-21 7-9 .778 50 2.2
Mann 29 8.3 21-48 .438 2-10 9-12 .750 53 1.8
Motley 8 2.3 4-6 .667 1-1 2-2 1.000 11 1.4
TEAM 47 240.5 1952-4221 .462 550-1530 981-1251 .784 5435 115.6
OPPONENTS 47 240.5 1841-4233 .435 558-1646 896-1177 .761 5136 109.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Leonard 40 235 275 7.6 186 5.2 70 0 71 116 23
George 12 143 155 6.0 97 3.7 65 0 38 85 12
Williams 19 116 135 3.1 266 6.0 62 1 27 132 8
Harrell 127 203 330 7.2 83 1.8 106 0 32 86 52
Shamet 4 63 67 2.2 52 1.7 91 0 12 26 6
Beverley 48 168 216 6.0 143 4.0 116 1 47 47 22
Zubac 120 207 327 7.0 46 1.0 106 0 8 40 44
Green 57 192 249 6.6 28 .7 104 0 17 35 15
Harkless 45 138 183 4.0 47 1.0 112 0 47 43 29
Patterson 28 86 114 2.7 29 .7 38 0 6 14 3
McGruder 22 79 101 2.9 23 .7 58 0 18 15 8
Robinson 5 55 60 1.5 44 1.1 52 0 12 25 8
Kabengele 1 7 8 .8 1 .1 6 0 1 1 1
Coffey 0 0 0 .0 1 .5 1 0 0 0 0
Walton 2 13 15 .7 22 1.0 19 0 4 4 0
Mann 4 24 28 1.0 32 1.1 31 0 6 14 5
Motley 1 2 3 .4 5 .6 5 0 3 4 0
TEAM 535 1731 2266 48.2 1105 23.5 1042 4 349 717 236
OPPONENTS 524 1621 2145 45.6 1097 23.3 1109 0 379 693 231