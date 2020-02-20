https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/LOYOLA-OF-CHICAGO-84-ILLINOIS-ST-69-15069404.php
LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 84, ILLINOIS ST. 69
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ILLINOIS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fisher
|18
|2-6
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|5
|6
|Ndiaye
|16
|2-3
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|4
|Copeland
|34
|5-10
|2-2
|1-1
|5
|1
|16
|Hillsman
|30
|2-5
|0-1
|0-3
|1
|4
|4
|Horne
|33
|6-9
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|3
|15
|Reeves
|27
|4-11
|3-3
|0-0
|0
|0
|12
|Idowu
|15
|1-5
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|3
|2
|Bruninga
|13
|1-1
|4-4
|2-5
|1
|2
|7
|Torres
|13
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|3
|Donnelly
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-51
|11-12
|7-23
|12
|21
|69
Percentages: FG .471, FT .917.
3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Copeland 4-8, Horne 3-3, Bruninga 1-1, Torres 1-1, Reeves 1-7, Ndiaye 0-1, Hillsman 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hillsman, Idowu, Ndiaye).
Turnovers: 14 (Copeland 6, Hillsman 3, Fisher 2, Horne, Ndiaye, Reeves).
Steals: 6 (Horne 2, Hillsman, Idowu, Ndiaye, Reeves).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA OF CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Uguak
|32
|3-8
|3-4
|3-5
|3
|3
|9
|Krutwig
|32
|5-10
|3-7
|3-11
|8
|1
|13
|Clemons
|30
|4-6
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|3
|12
|Hall
|36
|11-14
|2-3
|1-5
|3
|3
|28
|Williamson
|30
|3-5
|0-0
|0-4
|5
|3
|8
|Kennedy
|14
|2-4
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|2
|7
|Skokna
|14
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|5
|Agunanne
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Wojcik
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Pipkins
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-53
|10-18
|8-28
|24
|16
|84
Percentages: FG .585, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 12-23, .522 (Hall 4-7, Clemons 3-5, Kennedy 2-3, Williamson 2-4, Skokna 1-2, Uguak 0-1, Wojcik 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 11 (Krutwig 5, Hall 2, Uguak 2, Williamson 2).
Steals: 5 (Hall 2, Williamson 2, Uguak).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Illinois St.
|38
|31
|—
|69
|Loyola of Chicago
|34
|50
|—
|84
.
