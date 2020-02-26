https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/other-sports/article/LOYOLA-OF-CHICAGO-64-DRAKE-60-15084617.php
LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 64, DRAKE 60
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DRAKE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Robbins
|32
|6-11
|0-0
|1-10
|2
|5
|13
|Jackson
|33
|2-6
|3-3
|0-1
|0
|2
|9
|A.Murphy
|29
|2-6
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|5
|Penn
|27
|3-6
|1-2
|0-1
|6
|4
|7
|Wilkins
|23
|2-4
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|6
|Sturtz
|30
|6-8
|4-5
|1-8
|0
|4
|17
|Thomas
|18
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|0
|Pilipovic
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|3
|Totals
|200
|22-46
|9-12
|2-27
|12
|23
|60
Percentages: FG .478, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Wilkins 2-2, Jackson 2-6, Pilipovic 1-1, Robbins 1-1, Sturtz 1-1, A.Murphy 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Robbins 4, Sturtz 2, Pilipovic).
Turnovers: 20 (Robbins 5, Penn 4, Thomas 4, Wilkins 4, A.Murphy 2, Pilipovic).
Steals: 7 (Sturtz 4, Thomas 2, Pilipovic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA OF CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Krutwig
|32
|8-13
|1-2
|1-7
|3
|0
|17
|Clemons
|36
|1-4
|6-8
|1-4
|1
|2
|8
|Hall
|37
|3-10
|5-7
|0-3
|2
|0
|11
|Skokna
|4
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Williamson
|33
|2-4
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|5
|Kennedy
|23
|3-6
|4-8
|0-2
|2
|2
|11
|Uguak
|19
|2-2
|2-4
|2-5
|1
|3
|6
|Agunanne
|8
|2-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|4
|Wojcik
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-47
|19-31
|5-26
|12
|11
|64
Percentages: FG .468, FT .613.
3-Point Goals: 1-6, .167 (Kennedy 1-1, Wojcik 0-1, Skokna 0-2, Williamson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Clemons).
Turnovers: 11 (Hall 3, Williamson 3, Clemons 2, Krutwig 2, Uguak).
Steals: 11 (Krutwig 3, Clemons 2, Hall 2, Kennedy 2, Williamson, Wojcik).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Drake
|28
|32
|—
|60
|Loyola of Chicago
|31
|33
|—
|64
.
