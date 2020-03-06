Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
LIPSCOMB Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Asadullah 31 12-23 3-5 4-19 4 4 27
Buckland 40 2-5 2-2 0-1 2 4 7
Fleming 36 12-16 0-0 1-1 2 3 26
G.Jones 38 1-4 2-2 0-6 0 2 5
Miller 17 0-3 0-0 0-4 3 2 0
Hazen 25 1-5 0-0 2-5 1 0 3
Johnson 13 2-4 0-0 1-1 1 2 5
Totals 200 30-60 7-9 8-37 13 17 73

Percentages: FG .500, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Fleming 2-4, Johnson 1-1, Hazen 1-2, Buckland 1-3, G.Jones 1-3, Miller 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Buckland, Fleming).

Turnovers: 8 (Asadullah 3, Hazen 2, Buckland, Fleming, Miller).

Steals: 2 (Asadullah, Fleming).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NORTH FLORIDA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Aminu 28 6-8 3-6 3-9 1 4 15
Hendricksen 38 6-14 4-6 1-5 2 0 19
Escobar 24 2-6 2-2 0-0 1 0 7
Gandia-Rosa 37 3-10 1-1 1-4 5 0 8
Sams 25 1-6 0-0 2-5 2 2 3
James 17 2-7 2-3 0-3 2 2 6
Burkhardt 16 3-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 9
Endicott 12 1-2 0-0 0-2 1 2 2
Adedoyin 3 1-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 2
Totals 200 25-57 12-18 7-28 15 11 71

Percentages: FG .439, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Burkhardt 3-3, Hendricksen 3-9, Escobar 1-5, Gandia-Rosa 1-5, Sams 1-5, Endicott 0-1, James 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Aminu 3).

Turnovers: 6 (Sams 2, Burkhardt, Endicott, Gandia-Rosa, Hendricksen).

Steals: 3 (Aminu 2, James).

Technical Fouls: Sams, 4:16 first.

Lipscomb 42 31 73
North Florida 33 38 71

A_2,736 (5,800).