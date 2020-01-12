FG FT Reb
LAMAR Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Sullivan 40 7-11 4-6 2-10 1 3 18
Atwood 37 8-13 4-4 2-8 3 3 21
Kopp 35 3-5 6-8 0-3 3 1 14
Buster 29 7-10 2-2 0-0 3 1 20
Holmes 29 5-10 8-10 0-1 7 3 19
Jefferson 22 2-5 3-3 0-1 4 0 8
Muoka 5 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Morrison 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Nickerson 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Totals 200 33-55 27-33 4-24 21 16 102

Percentages: FG .600, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 9-15, .600 (Buster 4-6, Kopp 2-3, Holmes 1-1, Atwood 1-2, Jefferson 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Sullivan 2, Buster).

Turnovers: 14 (Atwood 4, Kopp 4, Holmes 3, Jefferson 2, Sullivan).

Steals: 6 (Atwood 2, Buster 2, Holmes 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
HOUSTON BAPTIST Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
DuBose 33 9-19 5-5 1-5 5 4 24
Gates 32 4-14 0-0 1-2 0 3 11
Uloko 28 7-9 3-4 5-8 1 1 17
McKenzie 26 1-1 0-0 2-5 0 3 2
Dalton 21 3-7 0-0 0-1 2 3 6
Pierre 20 3-6 3-4 1-1 2 1 9
Thompson 16 3-7 2-2 3-6 1 5 9
Stent 12 1-2 2-2 1-4 1 0 5
Gomes 8 3-3 0-0 1-2 0 1 6
Iyeyemi 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Murphy 1 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 3
Totals 200 35-70 15-17 15-34 12 22 92

Percentages: FG .500, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Gates 3-9, Murphy 1-1, Stent 1-1, Thompson 1-2, DuBose 1-4, Dalton 0-2, Pierre 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gates, Uloko).

Turnovers: 15 (Dalton 3, Thompson 3, Uloko 3, DuBose 2, Gates 2, McKenzie, Stent).

Steals: 5 (DuBose 2, Gates 2, Pierre).

Technical Fouls: None.

Lamar 58 44 102
Houston Baptist 45 47 92

A_684 (1,000).