LA SALLE 71, BUCKNELL 59
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BUCKNELL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Meeks
|34
|2-9
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|5
|Funk
|32
|4-10
|2-2
|1-8
|1
|3
|10
|Toomer
|32
|2-9
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|4
|6
|Sotos
|30
|5-9
|6-6
|1-3
|4
|4
|17
|B.Moore
|23
|2-6
|3-3
|1-7
|0
|4
|7
|Newman
|15
|1-2
|3-3
|0-4
|0
|2
|5
|Rice
|15
|1-4
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Ellis
|14
|1-1
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|5
|van der Heijden
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-51
|18-18
|3-31
|7
|22
|59
Percentages: FG .353, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Toomer 2-4, Ellis 1-1, Meeks 1-4, Sotos 1-4, Rice 0-1, B.Moore 0-2, Funk 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Newman).
Turnovers: 22 (Sotos 8, Funk 3, Newman 3, Toomer 3, B.Moore 2, Meeks 2, Rice).
Steals: 11 (Funk 3, B.Moore 2, Newman 2, Rice 2, Sotos, Toomer).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LA SALLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Phiri
|32
|2-6
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|2
|5
|Deas
|27
|5-10
|2-3
|0-4
|1
|4
|15
|Hikim
|26
|2-2
|1-2
|1-3
|7
|1
|5
|Beatty
|25
|4-10
|2-5
|0-3
|1
|3
|11
|Ray
|23
|1-3
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|2
|Spencer
|22
|1-5
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|0
|4
|Croswell
|15
|4-5
|2-5
|1-4
|0
|5
|10
|Kenney
|9
|1-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|3
|Kimbrough
|2
|5-6
|6-7
|1-3
|0
|3
|16
|Totals
|200
|25-53
|14-23
|5-28
|13
|21
|71
Percentages: FG .472, FT .609.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Deas 3-6, Spencer 1-2, Beatty 1-3, Phiri 1-3, Kenney 1-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Croswell 2, Kimbrough 2).
Turnovers: 16 (Hikim 5, Phiri 3, Kenney 2, Beatty, Croswell, Deas, Kimbrough, Ray, Spencer).
Steals: 13 (Hikim 5, Kenney 3, Deas 2, Beatty, Phiri, Ray).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Bucknell
|21
|38
|—
|59
|La Salle
|37
|34
|—
|71
