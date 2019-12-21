LA SALLE 66, FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 58
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jenkins
|36
|8-16
|2-2
|0-5
|4
|2
|21
|Williams
|34
|4-6
|0-2
|1-9
|2
|2
|9
|Bishop
|29
|3-7
|3-5
|1-8
|1
|5
|9
|Malone-Key
|28
|5-12
|1-4
|1-1
|1
|1
|12
|Powell
|23
|1-6
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|2
|3
|Rush
|23
|1-7
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Saliba
|19
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|3
|2
|Baker
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Okeke
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-60
|6-13
|7-31
|10
|16
|58
Percentages: FG .383, FT .462.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Jenkins 3-6, Williams 1-1, Powell 1-3, Malone-Key 1-4, Bishop 0-1, Saliba 0-2, Rush 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Bishop 2, Williams 2, Malone-Key).
Turnovers: 10 (Malone-Key 4, Bishop 2, Powell 2, Williams 2).
Steals: 7 (Bishop 2, Jenkins 2, Powell, Rush, Williams).
Technical Fouls: Powell, 11:20 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LA SALLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Deas
|34
|4-11
|3-4
|0-5
|0
|1
|13
|Beatty
|28
|1-5
|4-4
|1-3
|0
|2
|6
|Croswell
|27
|7-9
|4-6
|8-14
|3
|1
|18
|Ray
|27
|5-7
|5-5
|1-4
|1
|1
|15
|Hikim
|26
|2-8
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|3
|4
|Kenney
|20
|0-4
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|3
|2
|Spencer
|18
|1-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Stone
|13
|2-6
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|2
|4
|Kimbrough
|7
|1-2
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-59
|18-23
|11-39
|12
|14
|66
Percentages: FG .390, FT .783.
3-Point Goals: 2-20, .100 (Deas 2-5, Hikim 0-1, Ray 0-2, Stone 0-2, Kenney 0-3, Spencer 0-3, Beatty 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Croswell, Deas).
Turnovers: 12 (Croswell 3, Deas 3, Ray 2, Beatty, Kenney, Kimbrough, Spencer).
Steals: 6 (Kenney 2, Ray 2, Deas, Hikim).
Technical Fouls: Hikim, 11:20 first.
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|27
|31
|—
|58
|La Salle
|31
|35
|—
|66
