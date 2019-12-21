FG FT Reb
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jenkins 36 8-16 2-2 0-5 4 2 21
Williams 34 4-6 0-2 1-9 2 2 9
Bishop 29 3-7 3-5 1-8 1 5 9
Malone-Key 28 5-12 1-4 1-1 1 1 12
Powell 23 1-6 0-0 3-6 0 2 3
Rush 23 1-7 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Saliba 19 1-5 0-0 1-2 2 3 2
Baker 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Okeke 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 23-60 6-13 7-31 10 16 58

Percentages: FG .383, FT .462.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Jenkins 3-6, Williams 1-1, Powell 1-3, Malone-Key 1-4, Bishop 0-1, Saliba 0-2, Rush 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Bishop 2, Williams 2, Malone-Key).

Turnovers: 10 (Malone-Key 4, Bishop 2, Powell 2, Williams 2).

Steals: 7 (Bishop 2, Jenkins 2, Powell, Rush, Williams).

Technical Fouls: Powell, 11:20 first.

FG FT Reb
LA SALLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Deas 34 4-11 3-4 0-5 0 1 13
Beatty 28 1-5 4-4 1-3 0 2 6
Croswell 27 7-9 4-6 8-14 3 1 18
Ray 27 5-7 5-5 1-4 1 1 15
Hikim 26 2-8 0-0 0-4 4 3 4
Kenney 20 0-4 2-2 0-1 3 3 2
Spencer 18 1-7 0-0 0-1 1 1 2
Stone 13 2-6 0-0 1-7 0 2 4
Kimbrough 7 1-2 0-2 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 23-59 18-23 11-39 12 14 66

Percentages: FG .390, FT .783.

3-Point Goals: 2-20, .100 (Deas 2-5, Hikim 0-1, Ray 0-2, Stone 0-2, Kenney 0-3, Spencer 0-3, Beatty 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Croswell, Deas).

Turnovers: 12 (Croswell 3, Deas 3, Ray 2, Beatty, Kenney, Kimbrough, Spencer).

Steals: 6 (Kenney 2, Ray 2, Deas, Hikim).

Technical Fouls: Hikim, 11:20 first.

Fairleigh Dickinson 27 31 58
La Salle 31 35 66

.