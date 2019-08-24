Kansas City-Cleveland Runs

Indians second. Jason Kipnis singles to center field. Franmil Reyes doubles to deep center field. Jason Kipnis to third. Tyler Naquin singles to deep right field. Franmil Reyes scores. Jason Kipnis scores. Roberto Perez strikes out swinging. Francisco Lindor homers to center field. Tyler Naquin scores. Oscar Mercado strikes out swinging. Carlos Santana walks. Yasiel Puig reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Carlos Santana out at second.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Indians 4, Royals 0.

Royals sixth. Nicky Lopez singles to center field. Whit Merrifield flies out to deep right field to Yasiel Puig. Jorge Soler called out on strikes. Hunter Dozier triples to deep center field. Nicky Lopez scores. Alex Gordon walks. Ryan O'Hearn strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Indians 4, Royals 1.